Every Laver resource location in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy contains a vast cooking system with countless ingredients and recipes to find during your adventures. Laver is just one of the many ingredients that you can collect, and unlike some others, it can only be found in the open world.

Laver can be found exclusively in the Banges region, so you will first need to unlock this area. There are only a total of 10 spawn locations to find Laver at, so you will need to go back and forth between the northernmost and southernmost locations while checking every spawn in between.

Where to find Laver in Tower of Fantasy

All of the 10 spawn locations for Laver (Image via Tower of Fantasy interactive map)

As you can see in the image above, the 10 spawn locations for Laver are spread across the Banges coastline in Tower of Fantasy. It is crucial to remember that Laver can only spawn on the sands of the beaches in this region.

If you are looking to quickly acquire as many Lavers as possible, you need to make multiple trips across this western coastline. Start in the south-eastern corner, where there is a grouping of four Lavers. Then, move west towards the two grouped together and finally run north to reach the remaining four. Do the same path in reverse, and you will end up collecting all the Laver possible.

Keep in mind that with only 10 total possible spawns, it will take some time to collect a bunch of them. Fortunately, there are only two recipes that call for Laver.

Which recipes call for the use of Laver?

There are only two recipes that call for the use of Laver. The first is an uncommon, or green-tier, recipe called Seaweed and Egg Soup. The minimum required ingredients are two Laver and a single poultry egg. To increase your chances of successfully cooking this recipe, you should increase the amount of ingredients used.

The second recipe is a rare, or blue-tier, recipe named Caviar Sushi. Similar to most other blue-tier recipes, this one calls for three unique ingredients: two laver, two rice, and a single caviar.

Upon consumption, the Seaweed and Egg Soup will regenerate 7 Satiety and restore 12% + 3,300 HP to your Wanderer. The other Laver recipe, Caviar Sushi, regenerates 10 Satiety and restores 16% + 34,000 HP to your Wanderer. Looking at these numbers, it is clear that Caviar Sushi is much more effective.

Official artwork for Tower of Fantasy (Image via Perfect World)

It is key to remember that Laver can only be found on the beaches of the Banges region. Any time spent looking elsewhere to find it in the open world, or trying to purchase it from a Food Vendor, is little more than a waste of your time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee