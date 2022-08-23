Every Banges Scenic Point location in Tower of Fantasy

With Tower of Fantasy having the vast and expansive open world that it does, it is incredibly motivating for players to see it all if the game gives them a bit of incentive to explore the area. After all, rewarding players for exploring the environment not only incentivizes them to do so but also makes developing the landscape more rewarding.

Much like Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, there are various points players can find in the overworld that offer special interactions. In Breath of the Wild, these were memories of Hyrule before Calamity Ganon took over. In the MMO, these points are called "Scenic Points."

These points are worth visiting for every player as they grant 20 Dark Crystals and 20 Exploration Points depending on the area in which the player finds these Scenic Points. However, players may have trouble finding these Scenic Points in the Banges region of the game.

Locating Scenic Points in Tower of Fantasy's Banges region

1) Shelter

The first Scenic Point in Banges (Image via LAXEGI/YouTube)

The first Scenic Point labeled "Shelter" can be found on the hill overlooking the HT201 shelter. To reach this Scenic Point, players will need to quick travel to the HT201 Shelter and head directly north. From there, players can climb the mountain until they find an eye-shaped icon on one of the higher levels of the mountain.

Players can interact with the point to play a quick cutscene, and their efforts will be acknowledged.

2) The Maen

The location of the second Scenic Point in the Banges region of Tower of Fantasy (Image via LAXEGI/YouTube)

Thankfully, players do not have to search for very long to find the next point. This is because it is located just a few meters north of the first Scenic Point. Players who need help finding this point should go to where they found the first point and head directly north for about half a minute.

3) Banges Farm

The third Scenic Point in Banges in Tower of Fantasy (Image via LAXEGI/YouTube)

For the next Scenic Point, players will want to make their way to the Banges Farm waypoint. They can also fast travel to this location to arrive very close to the Scenic Point. Upon arriving at the location, players will want to jump on the bridge directly south of the waypoint.

After climbing onto the bridge, the player should immediately turn right and see an interaction icon.

4) Banges Docks

The fourth interaction point for the Banges Scenic Points in Tower of Fantasy (Image via LAXEGI/YouTube)

Players with a glider will easily be able to reach this point from the previous location. For those without one, this point is located on the bridge just to the southeast of the Banges Dock village location. With a bit of climbing, players should have no issues reaching this Scenic Point.

5) Banges Tech

The fifth Scenic Point in Banges in Tower of Fantasy (Image via LAXEGI/YouTube)

Between the Banges Dock village and the Banges Industrial Zone, players will notice a cliff to the left of the Industrial Zone gate. They can climb this cliff to find a large wooden platform overlooking the Industrial district. This platform is also home to the fifth Scenic Point location in Banges.

6) Signal Station Ruins

The location of the sixth Scenic Point in Banges in Tower of Fantasy (Image via LAXEGI/YouTube)

For the final Scenic Point in Banges, Tower of Fantasy players will need to navigate to the area north of the Industrial district and south of the Omnium Tower. Players will find this point north of the plateau that houses a giant ruined metal cylinder. After reaching this point, players can fall down to reach the final Scenic Point in Banges.

