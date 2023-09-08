The latest FromSoftware release, Armored Core 6, features a variety of missions that are divided into different chapters. This game is not a typical Soulslike title and lacks an open-world environment. Moreover, its missions are set based on the decisions of the player. Choosing one path will automatically eliminate the others and require gamers to complete every playthrough to access all assignments.
This article lists every mission in Armored Core 6.
Armored Core 6 boasts 59 missions
Chapter 1
- Illegal Entry
- Destroy Artillery Installations
- Grid 135 Cleanup
- Destroy the Transport Helicopters
- Destroy the Tester AC
- Attack the Dam Complex
- Destroy the Weaponized Mining Ship
- Operation Wallclimber
- Retrieve Combat Logs
- Investigate BAWS Arsenal No. 2
- Attack the Watchpoint
Chapter 2
- Infiltrate Grid 086
- Eliminate the Doser Faction
- Ocean Crossing
Chapter 3
- Steal the Survey Data
- Attack the Refueling Base
- Eliminate V.VII
- Tunnel Sabotage
- Survey the Uninhabited Floating City
- Heavy Missile Launch Support
- Eliminate the Enforcement Squads / Destroy the Special Forces Craft (Decision)
- Attack the Old Spaceport
- Eliminate "Honest" Brute
- Defend the Old Spaceport
- Historic Data Recovery
- Destroy the Ice Worm
Chapter 4
- Underground Exploration - Depth 1
- Underground Exploration - Depth 2
- Underground Exploration - Depth 3
- Intercept the Redguns / Ambush the Vespers (Decision)
- Unknown Territory Survey
- Reach the Coral Convergence
Chapter 5
- Escape
- Take the Uninhabited Floating City
- Intercept the Corporate Forces / Eliminate "Cinder" Carla (Decision)
The Intercept the Corporate Forces branch offers two follow-up decision-making missions: Breach the Karman Line and Destroy the Drive Block.
On the other hand, players can choose either the Shut Down the Closure Satellites or Bring Down the Xylem mission by opting for the Eliminate "Cinder" Carla quest.
New Game+
Chapter 1
- Attack the Dam Complex (Alternate)
- Prevent Corporate Salvage of New Tech (New Game+ only)
- Defend Dam Complex (New Game+ only)
New Game++
Chapter 1
- Escort the Weaponized Mining Ship (New Game++ only)
- Prisoner Rescue (New Game++ only)
- Obstruct the Mandatory Inspection (New Game++ only)
- Attack the Watchpoint (Alternate)
- Stop the Secret Data Breach (New Game++ only)
Chapter 3
- Survey the Uninhabited Floating City (Alternate)
- Coral Export Denial (New Game++ only)
Chapter 4
- Underground Exploration – Depth 2 (Alternate)
- Eliminate V.III (New Game++ only)
- Unknown Territory Survey (New Game++ only)
- Reach the Coral Convergence (Alternate)
Chapter 5
- MIA (New Game++ only)
- Regain Control of the Xylem (New Game++ only)
- Coral Release (New Game++ only)
This summarizes the list of every mission in Armored Core 6. It is worth noting that the alternate missions change certain aspects of the gameplay.
Armored Core 6 is currently available to purchase and play on the PC (through Steam), PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.