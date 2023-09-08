The latest FromSoftware release, Armored Core 6, features a variety of missions that are divided into different chapters. This game is not a typical Soulslike title and lacks an open-world environment. Moreover, its missions are set based on the decisions of the player. Choosing one path will automatically eliminate the others and require gamers to complete every playthrough to access all assignments.

This article lists every mission in Armored Core 6.

Armored Core 6 boasts 59 missions

Armored Core 6 has a variety of missions (Image via FromSoftware)

Chapter 1

Illegal Entry

Destroy Artillery Installations

Grid 135 Cleanup

Destroy the Transport Helicopters

Destroy the Tester AC

Attack the Dam Complex

Destroy the Weaponized Mining Ship

Operation Wallclimber

Retrieve Combat Logs

Investigate BAWS Arsenal No. 2

Attack the Watchpoint

Chapter 2

Infiltrate Grid 086

Eliminate the Doser Faction

Ocean Crossing

Chapter 3

Steal the Survey Data

Attack the Refueling Base

Eliminate V.VII

Tunnel Sabotage

Survey the Uninhabited Floating City

Heavy Missile Launch Support

Eliminate the Enforcement Squads / Destroy the Special Forces Craft (Decision)

Attack the Old Spaceport

Eliminate "Honest" Brute

Defend the Old Spaceport

Historic Data Recovery

Destroy the Ice Worm

Chapter 4

Underground Exploration - Depth 1

Underground Exploration - Depth 2

Underground Exploration - Depth 3

Intercept the Redguns / Ambush the Vespers (Decision)

Unknown Territory Survey

Reach the Coral Convergence

Chapter 5

Escape

Take the Uninhabited Floating City

Intercept the Corporate Forces / Eliminate "Cinder" Carla (Decision)

The Intercept the Corporate Forces branch offers two follow-up decision-making missions: Breach the Karman Line and Destroy the Drive Block.

On the other hand, players can choose either the Shut Down the Closure Satellites or Bring Down the Xylem mission by opting for the Eliminate "Cinder" Carla quest.

New Game+

Chapter 1

Attack the Dam Complex (Alternate)

Prevent Corporate Salvage of New Tech (New Game+ only)

Defend Dam Complex (New Game+ only)

New Game++

Chapter 1

Escort the Weaponized Mining Ship (New Game++ only)

Prisoner Rescue (New Game++ only)

Obstruct the Mandatory Inspection (New Game++ only)

Attack the Watchpoint (Alternate)

Stop the Secret Data Breach (New Game++ only)

Chapter 3

Survey the Uninhabited Floating City (Alternate)

Coral Export Denial (New Game++ only)

Chapter 4

Underground Exploration – Depth 2 (Alternate)

Eliminate V.III (New Game++ only)

Unknown Territory Survey (New Game++ only)

Reach the Coral Convergence (Alternate)

Chapter 5

MIA (New Game++ only)

Regain Control of the Xylem (New Game++ only)

Coral Release (New Game++ only)

This summarizes the list of every mission in Armored Core 6. It is worth noting that the alternate missions change certain aspects of the gameplay.

Armored Core 6 is currently available to purchase and play on the PC (through Steam), PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.