Every new character in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Many players have been diving into the demo for Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, a spin-off of arguably the most successful game in the series.

The title takes the same gameplay from Fire Emblem: Warriors and brings it to the land of Fodlan.

There are plenty of new characters in the game, some of which were mentioned in Three Houses and others that are completely original.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes introduces characters never seen before

The format of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is similar to Three Houses. Players get to choose three routes: Scarlet Blaze (Edelgard’s route), Azure Gleam (Dimitri’s route) and Golden Wildfire (Claude’s route).

In each route, players will encounter some new characters that were only mentioned by name in Three Houses.

Players will also get to play with a new protagonist, Shez. Surprisingly, Byleth is the antagonist in this game.

The new characters in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, as revealed in the demo, are as follows:

Shez: This is the new avatar that Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes players get to play as. In the game opening, Shez gets into a brawl with Jeralt's Mercenaries with Byleth in tow. Shez loses to Byleth and afterward signs up for the Officer’s Academy in Garreg Mach. He swears revenge.

Arval: Arval is a mysterious entity who only Shez can see and commune with. During Shez’s initial duel with Byleth in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Arval grants Shez an “awakened” state, similar to Byleth’s enlightened state in Three Houses. Arval looks like a counterpart to Sothis.

Leopold von Bergliez: This is Caspar’s father. His allegiance lies with the Adrestian Empire. It’s rumored that they have never lost a fight with Leopold at the helm. He has a strong relationship with Linhardt’s father.

Count Waldemar von Herving: This is Linhardt’s father. He is good friends with Leopold. He is another noble of the Adrestian Empire and even helped Ionius IX take the throne.

Gregoire: This noble is father to Bernadetta, the antisocial archer from the Black Eagles. Those who’ve played Three Houses may remember that Gregoire isn’t the nicest father. He becomes employed as a Bishop for the Adrestian Empire but needs to stave off tons of assassination attempts.

Rufus Thierry Blaiddyd: Sadly, Dimitri’s father passed away during the Tragedy of Duscur. Rufus, Dimitri’s uncle, stands in as regent until the young prince comes of age. He unfortunately gets caught up with the wrong people in Fodlan.

Arval becomes Shez's companion, similar to Byleth and Sothis (Image via Omega Force)

Margrave Matthias Gautier: Margrave Matthias Gautier is the father to both Miklan and Sylvain. He favors Sylvain since he bears a crest, allowing him to wield the Lance of Ruin one day. Miklan tries to take the lance himself in Chapter 5 of Three Houses, but things don’t end well for him.

Holst Goneril: Holst Goneril was name-dropped several times in Three Houses but was never seen. He is Hilda’s brother, but he also has a strong relationship with the King of Grappling, Balthus.

Count Gloucester: This noble is the father to Lorenz of the Golden Deer. Count Gloucester values nobility as much as his son, but not so much loyalty. He spends a lot of time debating whether to back the Alliance or the Empire.

Shahid: This is the prince of the Almyran Empire. Almyra is the land east of the Alliance, and they have a history of trying to invade Fodlan. His lineage may be related to someone else very important in the Alliance.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes releases on June 24, 2022, for the Nintendo Switch.

