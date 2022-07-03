Every new item in Porkrind's Emporium in Cuphead: Delicious Last Course DLC

The difficulty in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course has been cranked up to the extreme. Players will find strong bosses in this DLC package that warrant expertise and patience. Furthermore, it'd be wise to deck themselves out in the best gear.

Luckily, Porkrind’s Emporium has made a return, and players will get access to several new items that will help them damage bosses while they run, jump, and bounce around the many hazardous obstacles.

Which new weapons and charms can players get in this Cuphead DLC?

Crackshot: The first item from Porkrind is actually quite useful. This is a straight shot that eventually breaks off into smaller shots going in multiple directions. Bosses have crazy patterns in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC, so multi-hit items do come in handy.

For an extra damage boost, players can always use P. Turret, the Crackshot’s special. This will fire beams in rapid succession, and possibly deplete a boss’ health bar. The Crackshot costs four coins.

Health Ring: This charm will give a player one extra HP on the first, third and sixth successful parry. This can actually come in handy for those who are trying to get an S rank on any of the six levels.

One of the requirements for S rank on the DLC is to hit six non-essential parries. With a Health Ring equipped, players can try to meet this objective while potentially getting up to three extra hit points. The Heart Ring only costs three coins.

Converge: For all intents and purposes, this is the reverse of the Crackshot. Pressing the button will shoot three projectiles. However, if the player holds the button, it becomes a single, concentrated beam.

Here is the entrance to Porkrind's Emporium in Inkwell Isle (Image via Studio MHDR)

Coverage also comes with a mighty special in Electro-Bolt. Essentially, Electro-Bolt is a much more powerful version of the singular beam. This also costs four coins.

Broken Relic: Costing a mere single coin, the initial description for this item doesn’t reveal much. It just says that it’s a “simple bauble of unknown origin.”

If players manage to beat the secret Angel and Demon boss in the Cuphead DLC, though, this Broken Relic will instead turn into the Cursed Relic. This will leave the player at one health, so it’s only made for those who want to propel the difficulty to new heights.

Twist Up: This projectile-based attack shoots bullets in an archway, hitting targets a bit high up on the screen. It’s perfect for some of the boss fights, such as the first stage of Mortimer Freeze.

This item provides a nice contrast to the Lobster Shot, another Cuphead item known for shooting downwards. Twist Up also gives players a great special in Cyclone Spiral. This will spawn a typhoon that will severely damage anything it touches. This item is worth four coins.

It cannot be understated how difficult this DLC pack can be, especially for Cuphead players aiming for that S Rank. It's highly advised that they make use of these weapons and charms to get through some of the near-impossible levels,

