Every new map change in Fortnite after 16.20 Update: Sheriff's office, Blaze Canister, Garages locations, and more

The recent Fortnite 16.20 update brought in a slew of map changes. Although no POI has been removed from the map yet, a few new landmarks have shown up in the game.

The Fortnite 16.20 update teased another upcoming collaboration as well, so there's a chance that some POI may transform before that collaboration happens.

Overall, the storyline is finally taking shape in Fortnite Season 6. Even though there's been no major change to the map, certain minor ones have definitely taken place.

New map changes after the Fortnite 16.20 update

The Sheriff's office is finally here after the Fortnite 16.20 update.

Initially, there was just a tent North-West of Lazy Lake with the Deadfire there. However, with the last update, the Sheriff's office was finally built, outfitted with a writing desk and a deer's head on the first floor, while the ground floor had two jail cells.

The Sheriff's office is an unmarked location in Fortnite Season 6.

Thanks to the upcoming Horizon Zero Dawn collaboration, Blaze Canisters can be seen around the map after the Fortnite 16.20 update. Especially where these dinosaur eggs have been found.

These Blaze Canisters are an essential crafting element in The Horizon Zero Dawn game and may act as potential crafting ingredients in the game. Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn will be seen on Fortnite island soon.

Finally, the long-awaited tire upgrades arrived with the Fortnite 16.20 update. To equip these tires, players need to toss them at the vehicle of choice.

These tires give cars a better grip while off-roading. With an adequate amount of boost, cars can scale mountains in Fortnite Season 6.

Along with the tires, garages have appeared all over the island, and players can find the Chonker tires here. These garages have appeared next to every gas station on the island, as seen on the map.

Areas close to the guardian towers see an increase in fortifications to prevent primal corruption from spreading.

Although it's unlikely that these barricades will prevent the corruption from spreading in any way, some major event is on the cards concerning the corruption and these areas barricading themselves.