Every new role in the Among Us Cosmicubes update

Innersloth’s Cosmicube update for Among Us brought in some much-needed fresh content. There's cosmetic gear, in-game currency, and even pets now. More importantly, it added uniquely defined roles, a feature that previously boiled down to only two types: crewmates and imposters.

Crewmates are no longer just plain old crewmates. Let’s go over what they are and what they bring to the table in Among Us.

Among Us: Every New Role in Cosmicubes Update

The Engineer

Imposters have the unique ability to travel through vents. But with the introduction of the Engineer, it’s no longer an imposter-only power.

The Engineers can now travel through vents as well. It isn’t as strong as the Imposter's ability, though. It comes with certain limitations by means of a timer and cooldown period.

The Scientist

Checking the vitals of each crewmate used to be limited to specific rooms in Among Us. The Scientist role is now a walking, talking, vitals monitor.

The Scientist can check the vitals of any player via a portable vitals monitor. Even if no one reports the death of a player, the Scientist always has up-to-date information, which is arguably its greatest use. It has a battery, however, so it must be used wisely.

The Guardian Angel

Then there’s the Guardian Angel, the last crewmate-only role in Among Us. Every crewmate is turned into a ghost when they die. However, there's only one Guardian Angel per game, unless the host changes settings. And the Guardian Angel is always given to the first dead crewmate.

As its name suggests, the Guardian Angel protects living crewmates. If the Guardian Angel feels a crewmate may be in danger of an attack from the Imposter, they can cast a protective shield around them. It will only protect them from the Imposter for a short while.

The Shapeshifter

Lastly, there’s the Shapeshifter role. With this role, the Imposter is as strong as ever. As a shapeshifting Imposter, they can disguise themselves as another living crewmate.

This is certainly going to shift things up a bit in Among Us.

