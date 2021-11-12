How to unlock Cosmicubes in Among Us

With the implementation of the Cosmicubes update, Among Us has received a considerable content drop. In addition to new content, new gameplay mechanics have also been added, such as gaining experience to level up. With new content also comes new cosmetic items.

Players can now earn cosmetic items via Cosmicubes. The question is: how does one unlock Cosmicubes in Among Us?

Unlocking Cosmicubes in Among Us

There is more than one type of Cosmicube (Image via Innersloth)

To start with, Cosmicubes offer players the option to turn their time spent on Among Us into achievable rewards. They can now earn different resources while playing, such as experience, Pods, and Beans. Each resource feeds into the acquisition of Cosmicubes.

Purchasing Cosmicubes is done by spending Beans (or Stars, Among Us’ premium currency). Users earn Beans by playing and completing matches, but this currency loses its usefulness once a Cosmicube is purchased.

Earn Pods to unlock branching paths (Image via Innersloth)

The first thing gamers will notice is all the branching paths Cosmicubes have, along with a number associated with them. To unlock a path (and continue down that path), you have to spend Pods. Earning Pods is also done through playing the game.

There is a catch, however: pods can only be earned if you have a Cosmicube. When you’ve purchased one (with Beans or Stars), you’ll start accumulating Pods. Spending Pods within the Cosmicube then unlocks new items.

Higher levels improve your Pod multiplier (Image via Innersloth)

Among Us also complicates things a tad by adding different types of Pods. This coincides with the kind of Cosmicube you’ve purchased. To earn a specific type of Pod, you’ll need to have a Cosmicube activated with the same Pod.

To buy Cosmicubes, earn Pods and Beans much faster, as it’s advantageous to level up in Among Us. While leveling up doesn’t directly affect Cosmicubes, it does affect the number of Pods and Beans that players win.

Your multiplier increases as you level up, which in turn ups the number of Beans and Pods earned at the end of any round.

