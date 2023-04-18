Every playable character in Disney Speedstorm

Disney Speedstorm races its way to early access on 18 April and this free-to-play, arcade combat racing game has all the landmark characters expected from Disney among other newer entries in the franchise. The game is scheduled to consistently receive updates in the form of seasonal content - including new racers and racetracks.

While the upcoming content is still a mystery at the time of writing this article, there have been quite a few characters that have been confirmed to be in-game as suggested via promotional art and blog posts.

Note: This list is a work in progress, and will be updated with new additions if revealed.

All characters confirmed to be making their debut in Disney Speedstorm

Spread across multiple Disney and Pixar properties, Disney Speedstorm has a wide roster of playable heroes, each with their own unique playstyle and power-ups ranging from the likes of classics such as Mickey Mouse to newer franchises such as Jack Sparrow, from the Pirates of the Caribbean.

Here is the list of racers revealed in the order of the franchise they originate from:

Beauty and the Beast : Both Belle and Beast are part of this lineup.

: Both Belle and Beast are part of this lineup. Hercules : Hercules and Meg are part of the lineup.

: Hercules and Meg are part of the lineup. Mickey and Friends : Classic Walt Disney icons Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck are included in this lineup.

: Classic Walt Disney icons Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck are included in this lineup. Mulan : Includes both Mulan and Li Shang.

: Includes both Mulan and Li Shang. Pirates of the Caribbean : The iconic Jack Sparrow makes his debut, along with Elizabeth Swann.

: The iconic Jack Sparrow makes his debut, along with Elizabeth Swann. The Jungle Book : Beloved characters Mowgli and Baloo make their debut.

: Beloved characters Mowgli and Baloo make their debut. Monsters, Inc. : Four racers are part of this lineup - Sulley, Mike Wazowski, Celia Mae and Randall.

: Four racers are part of this lineup - Sulley, Mike Wazowski, Celia Mae and Randall. Figment : While Figment has been shown during gameplay teasers, little is known about the racer at this point. However, it can be safely assumed that Figment will make an appearance in Disney Speedstorm.

: While Figment has been shown during gameplay teasers, little is known about the racer at this point. However, it can be safely assumed that Figment will make an appearance in Disney Speedstorm. Goofy is also confirmed to make an appearance.

What are the additional characters present via the Crew System?

The game will also feature the Crew System, a chip/slot based enhancement system that amplifies the racer’s characteristics. A maximum of four non-playable Crew members are possible, with rarities spread between Common, Rare, or Epic - in ascending order of effectiveness. Crew members will boost a particular stat, and are all based on original IPs from Pixar as well as Disney. The confirmed list of Crew members include:

Abominable Snowman

Bagheera

Boo

CDA Agent

Chip ‘n Dale

Clarabelle Cow

Cogsworth

Cri-Kee

George Sanderson

Gus Goose

Horace Horsecollar

James Norrington

Jeff Fungus

Joshamee Gibbs

Kaa

Khan

King Louis

Lanky Schmidt

Lonesome Ghosts

Lumiere

Morty and Ferdie Fieldmouse

Mr. Waternose

Mrs. Potts

Ms. Flint

Muses

Mushu

Needleman and Smitty

Pedro

Pegasus

Pete “Claws” Ward

Philoctetes

Pluto

Ragetti and Pintel

Rozz

Theodore Pauley

Yao, Ling and Chien Po

Disney Speedstorm releases via Early Access on PC along with the PlayStation and Xbox consoles tomorrow. The game is expected to maintain early access during the rest of 2023. A Nintendo Switch port will also be available.

