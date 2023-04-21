Exploring all the classes in Disney Speedstorm and how they work

There are four classes in Disney Speedstorm for racers to choose from. The racer classes are Speedster, Trickster, Brawler, and Defender. There are about 18 playable characters in the game from the Disney and Pixar universes, and they have been assigned to different classes as per their individual personalities. Different classes allow for diverse gameplay options, and players can explore different strategies around them. This will also influence the character's stats while leveling up.

Here are the different classes in Disney Speedstorm.

All classes in Disney Speedstorm and how they work

Each class influences the different bonuses of the characters and can take effect actively or passively. This means that the racer's base stats and unique abilities may increase depending on their class.

The different bonuses influenced by classes are:

Stat Bonus: Stats bonuses increase the basic abilities of racers such as Top-Speed, Boost, Handling, Acceleration, and Combat.

Dash Bonus: These can be gained by successfully hitting your opponents with a dash during the race. They are either advantageous to the player or obstruct opponents you hit. Each class has a different effect on the Dash bonus.

Manual Boost Bonus: Manual Boost bonuses help fill the manual boost bar faster. Performing specific actions on the track will earn you this bonus, and the actions vary depending on the class of the racer.

Skills Focus: Each racer in Disney Speedstorm will have a unique skill, class skill, and a selection of common skills. Although unique skills are exclusive, more than one racer belonging to the same class may have the same class skill.

Disney Speedstorm has four classes that players can choose from

1) Speedster

Racers available in the Speedster class of Disney Speedstorm are:

Belle

Mickey

Mike Wazowski

Mowgli

The Speedster class is primarily focused on speed during the race. Racers in this class have higher top-speed stats and are more proficient in using speeding abilities. Dashing into another racer provides an automatic boost and boost pads charge the manual boost bar faster for Speedsters.

Rush and Boost are the two class skills of the Speedster class. Rush helps players dash for longer than usual and Boost gives you instant speed boosts on the track. Players with a speed-focused playstyle will enjoy using racers from this class.

2) Trickster

Racers available in the Speedster class of Disney Speedstorm are:

Jack Sparrow

Figment

Mulan

Meg

Randall

As the name suggests, racers from this class are good at disrupting their opponents. Tricksters can earn extra boost bonuses, and hitting other racers with a dash will confuse that opponent for a short while. Drifting corners fills up the manual boost bar faster and helps the boost last longer.

Trickster's class-specific skills are Hack and Bomb. Hack disrupts opponents and spawns an obstructive wall on the track, whereas Bomb throws an explosive projectile on the track to hinder other racers.

3) Brawler

Racers available in the Speedster class of Disney Speedstorm are:

Donal Duck

Beast

Hercules

Sully

The Brawler class bases its gameplay on combat and taking down rival racers. They are more likely to get better handling stats, making sharp maneuvers possible for attacking their opponents. Hitting opponents with a dash produces a stun effect and fills up their manual boost bar.

The two class skills of the Brawler class are Fire and Shot. The Fire skill can create an explosion or leave a trail of fire disrupting rivals. Shot allows racers to launch projectiles at opponents, destabilizing them in their tracks.

4) Defender

Racers available in the Speedster class of Disney Speedstorm are:

Goofy

Baloo

Elizabeth Swann

Celia Mae

Li Shang

Defenders have abilities that allow them to fend off or evade opponent attacks. Dashing into a racer will automatically activate a shield for a short period of time, and their manual boost bar fills up faster by tailing their opponent's slipstream. Defenders also get better overall acceleration stats.

Their class skills are Shield and Cloak. Shield allows racers to put up a defensive shield to deflect attacks and stun rival racers. Cloak temporarily turns the racer invisible and helps them slip past opponents. Although Defenders mostly focus on defensive abilities, they still pack quite a punch when it comes to combat.

Depending on the Founder's Pack you choose, different characters may come pre-unlocked. The rest can be collected by completing various objectives during races to collect racer shards. The performances of these characters will vary according to their classes, so make sure to invest in the classes that suit your playing style.

