Disney Speedstorm character guide: How to unlock every racer in game

Disney Speedstorm characters are among the most interesting elements surrounding the game. Several iconic names from the Disney and Pixar universes have been adopted as racers in Gameloft’s latest release. While the full launch is some time away, players can jump in right now if they have early access. While anyone can try out the game, they will require a Founder’s Pack to start playing Disney Speedstorm.

There are three options at three different price points, and the one you choose will directly impact the number of racers you have. However, you will be able to add more of them as you gradually continue playing the game.

Existing list of Disney Speedstorm racers is varied

18 racers are currently available in Disney Speedstorm. The overall list can be divided into two broad categories:

Those you can normally unlock by just playing the game.

Others which require alternate methods to unlock.

Five racers will be available from the moment you begin playing the game. They will also be available in online matches once the mode is unlocked from the main campaign progression.

Mickey Mouse

Donald Duck

Mulan

Captain Jack Sparrow

Hercules

You will get one additional racer to pick, irrespective of which Founder’s Pack you acquire. You can use this pick from an exclusive pool:

Mowgli (The Jungle Book)

Elizabeth Swann (Pirates)

Belle (Beauty and the Beast)

Baloo (The Jungle Book)

Shang (Mulan)

Beast (Beauty and the Beast)

The ones you don’t pick will be added to the general pool, beginning with three characters:

Meg (Hercules)

Goofy

Figment (Walt Disney World)

They can be unlocked using shards. To do so with one racer, you will need ten shards in Disney Speedstorm. While this sounds simple, the process can take time. Most of the shards you receive will be random, so there’s no telling when a racer will be unlocked.

These shards can be found in different reward chests earned by playing the game. You can also spend real-life money to get boxes that can be opened for these shards.

Disney Speedstorm also has an operational season pass that has a paid path. The current one has two characters from the Monsters Inc. universe.

Sully - Level 10

Mike - Level 15

Two more characters from the same series – Randall and Celia Mee – are also available in the seasonal boxes. Once the current season is over, the characters' shards will be available in the standard boxes.

While the roster is already vast, it also means that it could require a lot of effort to unlock them all.

