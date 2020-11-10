Every rift location in Fortnite Season 4

There have been numerous rift locations added across the map in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4.

The rifts themselves may seem like they appear out of nowhere, but they all have generally fixed locations that any player can find.

Considering the fact that there is also a new challenge that involves them during the XP Extravaganza in Fortnite, rifts have become even more important. The list of rifts across the map is as follows:

Northwest of Doom’s Domain

East of Holly Hedges

Slightly West of Misty Meadows

Northeast of Catty Corner

East of Doom’s Domain

Southwest of Stark Industries

Southwest of Steamy Stacks

South of Craggy Cliffs

Northwest of Steamy Stacks

West of Weeping Woods

Rifts in Fortnite Season 4

Rifts were initially used as a means to bring themes from different dimensions into one map. Aside from being a transitional theme tool for the Fortnite team, they were also a great way of traversing the map.

To use them, players simply need to find a rift and walk into the bright tear in the air. Once the rift is entered, players are transported into the sky and will be able to deploy their glider. It offers fast traversal over a wide space.

A rift-to-go was another item that was previously added to Fortnite. The snowglobe-resembling item allowed players to carry a portable rift in return for a space in their inventory.

All players needed to do was consume the rift and be transported into the air like any other rift. The portable rift would stay deployed on the ground for a short while.

Rifts were eventually taken out of the game and were finally added back to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4. In the same way that rifts were previously used to bring in new worlds like the Vikings, rifts were used in Season 4 to bring in a new Marvel dimension.

Considering that fact, rifts are generally found around the map along with Marvel inclusions into the game. Anytime a new Marvel monument is added, such as the Collector's Museum or Ant-Man cave, those areas will have rifts placed around them.

With that info and the list of rifts in the current Fortnite map, completing the XP Xtravaganza challenges should be at least a bit easier.