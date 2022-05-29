Every Roller Pass reward in Roller Champions Season 1

Roller Champions comes with its own version of the Battle Pass known as the Roller Pass.
Just like most games' Battle Passes, the Roller Pass will have its free version and its premium version. This means players can still unlock some goodies without having to spend money.
There are quite a few tiers and exciting rewards that can be earned from gaining fans in the game. Fans are the equivalent of XP and help players reach various tiers of the Roller Pass in order to get some great items.
All rewards in the Roller Champions Season 1 Roller Pass
Roller Champions features cross-platform with cross-progression, meaning any Roller Pass item obtained can be used on any console or device as long as the account is the same.
Players can earn new and exciting items with the premium Roller Pass. It costs Wheels, which is the in-game currency. Think of Wheels as this game's version of V-Bucks or COD Points.
Here are all 30 tiers that players can look forward to, along with the rewards that come with reaching each of them:
- Tier 1 (Free): Silver Fauxhawk (Common Hairstyle)
- Tier 1: Impulse (Legendary Top)
- Tier 2: Fame (Rare Gloves)
- Tier 3 (Free): Lootball
- Tier 3: 100 Wheels
- Tier 4: Tighten Muscles (Common Emote)
- Tier 5 (Free): Umisam (Rare Top)
- Tier 5: 77 Gold Skates (Epic Skates)
- Tier 6: 4ever Vacay Hoodie (Rare Top)
- Tier 7 (Free): 100 Wheels
- Tier 7: Rosewell (Rare Helmet)
- Tier 8: Surf (Rare Banner)
- Tier 9: Up-and-Comer (Common Title)
- Tier 10: Umisam (Rare Hat)
- Tier 10: Back Alley (Epic Gloves)
- Tier 11: Cartwheel (Common Emote)
- Tier 12: 100 Wheels
- Tier 13 (Free): Lootball
- Tier 13: Pretzel Grab (Common Signature)
- Tier 14: 77 Gold (Rare Top)
- Tier 15: The Brave (Epic Gloves)
- Tier 16 (Free): Umisam (Rare Gloves)
- Tier 16: I Got the Blues (Rare Skates)
- Tier 17: Knee Slide (Rare Emote)
- Tier 18: 77 Gold (Rare Gloves)
- Tier 19 (Free): 100 Wheels
- Tier 19: Ascending Star (Common Title)
- Tier 20: Speedsuit Black (Epic Top)
- Tier 21: Acapulco Beach (Rare Skates)
- Tier 22 (Free): Umisam (Rare Skates)
- Tier 22: Candy Pink (Rare Helmet)
- Tier 23: Red & Cozy (Rare Top)
- Tier 24: Split Rocket (Rare Signature)
- Tier 25: 75 Gold Banana (Rare Hat)
- Tier 26 (Free): Lootball
- Tier 26: Ace Red (Rare Gloves)
- Tier 27: 100 Wheels
- Tier 28: Solar Explosion (Rare Goal Effect)
- Tier 29: Roller Legend (Rare Title)
- Tier 30: Anarchy (Rare Top)
- Tier 30: Rickey the Rocket (Legendary Outfit)
Some tiers do have multiple rewards in Roller Champions, and most of those tiers have a free reward alongside a premium one. Any player can earn fans and obtain the free rewards, but only premium Roller Pass users can collect the rest.