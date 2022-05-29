Every Roller Pass reward in Roller Champions Season 1

Roller Champions comes with its own version of the Battle Pass known as the Roller Pass.

Just like most games' Battle Passes, the Roller Pass will have its free version and its premium version. This means players can still unlock some goodies without having to spend money.

There are quite a few tiers and exciting rewards that can be earned from gaining fans in the game. Fans are the equivalent of XP and help players reach various tiers of the Roller Pass in order to get some great items.

All rewards in the Roller Champions Season 1 Roller Pass

A look at the final tiers of the Roller Champions Season 1 Roller Pass (Image via Ubisoft)

Roller Champions features cross-platform with cross-progression, meaning any Roller Pass item obtained can be used on any console or device as long as the account is the same.

Players can earn new and exciting items with the premium Roller Pass. It costs Wheels, which is the in-game currency. Think of Wheels as this game's version of V-Bucks or COD Points.

Here are all 30 tiers that players can look forward to, along with the rewards that come with reaching each of them:

Tier 1 (Free) : Silver Fauxhawk (Common Hairstyle)

: Silver Fauxhawk (Common Hairstyle) Tier 1 : Impulse (Legendary Top)

: Impulse (Legendary Top) Tier 2 : Fame (Rare Gloves)

: Fame (Rare Gloves) Tier 3 (Free) : Lootball

: Lootball Tier 3 : 100 Wheels

: 100 Wheels Tier 4 : Tighten Muscles (Common Emote)

: Tighten Muscles (Common Emote) Tier 5 (Free) : Umisam (Rare Top)

: Umisam (Rare Top) Tier 5 : 77 Gold Skates (Epic Skates)

: 77 Gold Skates (Epic Skates) Tier 6 : 4ever Vacay Hoodie (Rare Top)

: 4ever Vacay Hoodie (Rare Top) Tier 7 (Free) : 100 Wheels

: 100 Wheels Tier 7 : Rosewell (Rare Helmet)

: Rosewell (Rare Helmet) Tier 8 : Surf (Rare Banner)

: Surf (Rare Banner) Tier 9 : Up-and-Comer (Common Title)

: Up-and-Comer (Common Title) Tier 10 : Umisam (Rare Hat)

: Umisam (Rare Hat) Tier 10 : Back Alley (Epic Gloves)

: Back Alley (Epic Gloves) Tier 11 : Cartwheel (Common Emote)

: Cartwheel (Common Emote) Tier 12 : 100 Wheels

: 100 Wheels Tier 13 (Free) : Lootball

: Lootball Tier 13 : Pretzel Grab (Common Signature)

: Pretzel Grab (Common Signature) Tier 14 : 77 Gold (Rare Top)

: 77 Gold (Rare Top) Tier 15 : The Brave (Epic Gloves)

: The Brave (Epic Gloves) Tier 16 (Free) : Umisam (Rare Gloves)

: Umisam (Rare Gloves) Tier 16 : I Got the Blues (Rare Skates)

: I Got the Blues (Rare Skates) Tier 17 : Knee Slide (Rare Emote)

: Knee Slide (Rare Emote) Tier 18 : 77 Gold (Rare Gloves)

: 77 Gold (Rare Gloves) Tier 19 (Free) : 100 Wheels

: 100 Wheels Tier 19 : Ascending Star (Common Title)

: Ascending Star (Common Title) Tier 20 : Speedsuit Black (Epic Top)

: Speedsuit Black (Epic Top) Tier 21 : Acapulco Beach (Rare Skates)

: Acapulco Beach (Rare Skates) Tier 22 (Free) : Umisam (Rare Skates)

: Umisam (Rare Skates) Tier 22 : Candy Pink (Rare Helmet)

: Candy Pink (Rare Helmet) Tier 23 : Red & Cozy (Rare Top)

: Red & Cozy (Rare Top) Tier 24 : Split Rocket (Rare Signature)

: Split Rocket (Rare Signature) Tier 25 : 75 Gold Banana (Rare Hat)

: 75 Gold Banana (Rare Hat) Tier 26 (Free) : Lootball

: Lootball Tier 26 : Ace Red (Rare Gloves)

: Ace Red (Rare Gloves) Tier 27 : 100 Wheels

: 100 Wheels Tier 28 : Solar Explosion (Rare Goal Effect)

: Solar Explosion (Rare Goal Effect) Tier 29 : Roller Legend (Rare Title)

: Roller Legend (Rare Title) Tier 30 : Anarchy (Rare Top)

: Anarchy (Rare Top) Tier 30: Rickey the Rocket (Legendary Outfit)

Some tiers do have multiple rewards in Roller Champions, and most of those tiers have a free reward alongside a premium one. Any player can earn fans and obtain the free rewards, but only premium Roller Pass users can collect the rest.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh