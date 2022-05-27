How to get more fans in Roller Champions

Roller Champions is a new sports title by Ubisoft that sees players skate their way to victory.

The game is set in 2032, where arenas worldwide have been built to accommodate the game. The "modern-day heroes" participate in the sport by zooming on skates, smacking into opponents, and dunking to score points.

Of course, no sport would be successful without its incredible fanbase. Gathering fans is one of the user's primary objectives to help advance their career. They need to perform well to get the spectators on their side.

Gaining fans in Roller Champions

A rabid fanbase is the backbone of any successful sports team or player (Image via Ubisoft)

Fans are an essential part of the progression in this roller-skating PVP simulator. They allow gamers to move through the Roller Pass, the game's version of a Battle Pass and unlock cool rewards.

Think of fans as the Roller Pass version of Battle Pass experience. Multiple tiers can be accessed when players have earned more fans throughout their season and career.

The Roller Pass in Roller Champions (Image via Ubisoft)

Whether players purchase the Premium Track or are just looking to add to their collection through the Free Track, earning fans is how they'll do it. Here are the ways to increase the number of fans in Roller Champions:

Finish a career-related match type such as Quick Matches, Ranked Matches, or Events.

The better a player performs, the more fans will be earned once a match is completed.

Complete the Daily Bonus challenges.

Players can earn Sponsors with unique contracts that provide special challenges which will increase a player's fans when completed.

Participate in Skatepark activities whenever they are available.

Open Lootballs.

Each of these options is a great way to increase the number of fans users have. However, they won't always provide the same amount of fans each time.

Playing the game, and playing well, is the most common way to earn fans (Image via Ubisoft)

Whether Daily or Sponsored, challenges will show how many fans can be earned by finishing them. Career-related matches that provide fans are dependent on the gamer's performance.

Skatepark activities aren't always available. They may have to wait for a cooldown timer to end before more become active. Once active, players can do them right then and there to earn more fans.

Lastly, opening Lootballs is an excellent and easy way to get more fans. They don't always provide fans, though. These are the Roller Champions version of loot crates and could deliver several different rewards.

Lootballs will dish out random rewards when opened (Image via Ubisoft)

Players can end up with various cosmetics, or they could receive a massive increase in their fanbase. It is an entirely randomized loot drop like every other game's loot system.

After earning enough fans, along with rewards through the Roller Pass, users will be able to unlock bigger arenas, chances for customization, and craft their Champion to their liking.

