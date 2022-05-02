How to customize your character in Nintendo Switch Sports

Nintendo Switch Sports is the latest sports game from Nintendo that features multiple sports users can participate in. They can play through these sports as custom characters that they can create.

These characters, called Miis, will be familiar to Nintendo's sports games fans.

How gamers can customize characters in Nintendo Switch Sports

Nintendo Switch Sports is the sequel to Wii Sports featured on the Nintendo Wii. This game is an improvement upon the series and includes six sports that players can play: soccer, badminton, tennis, bowling, volleyball, and chambara.

While playing through them, users can even use their own special character, the Mii, to represent themselves inside the game.

Customizing character in Nintendo Switch Sports

One of the first things that gamers may notice about the customizable characters in Nintendo Switch Sports is that they are much more customizable than before. They can change them up in many ways, including hairstyles and colors, outfits and accessories, and even their eye color.

Players can do this by unlocking different customization options available in-game.

There are multiple ways to make a custom character

Users can change things such as hairstyle, hair color, eye color, and outfits from the menu (Image via Nintendo)

There are a few ways that gamers can customize their characters. They have the option to use the game's pre-made characters, called Sportsmates, or their own unique custom character, Mii.

No matter which they pick, players can change many aspects of their character, giving them near-limitless possibilities. Changing the character is easy to do, requiring just a few steps.

How to get started customizing the character

Users can start changing up their character from the game's central hub. Inside it, they will see all of the sports available. In the bottom right-hand corner, gamers will notice an icon that is a picture of a hanger. Hovering over it is the word 'Customize.'

Players should select this to open up the customization menu, where they can begin customizing their character.

Inside the menu, users can edit their character to their heart's content

Once gamers are inside the menu, they will be able to choose from customizing a Sportsmate or their own special Mii. They can apply any cosmetic items unlocked to their character from this menu.

Once players are satisfied with the way their character looks, they should save their changes, which will be applied to their avatar inside the game.

Users can earn points to earn more customization options

Gamers earn points from participating in different sports. Each time they complete an event in a sport, they can earn between 30 to 40 points.

By completing special objectives, such as earning a strike in bowling, players can make over 100 points a game. For every 100 points they earn, users will get a special cosmetic reward that they can choose from various themed sets.

