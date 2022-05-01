How to soccer goal celebrations in Nintendo Switch Sports

Scoring a goal in soccer in Nintendo Switch Sports can be a fantastic feeling worth celebrating. Boasting six different sports to choose from, including badminton, bowling, chambara, soccer, tennis, and volleyball, Nintendo Switch Sports has a lot to do.

Whether solo or with friends, players may wish to do a soccer goal celebration when playing soccer.

Soccer goal celebrations in Nintendo Switch Sports

Nintendo Switch Sports is the newest addition to the sports lineup Nintendo. The game has been fully updated and redesigned for the new Switch generation, a new version of the favorite Wii Sports. The game offers improved customization, controls, and many other improvements. Players can create a custom Mii to do their soccer celebrations in-game.

Players can celebrate their success using celebration moves for their Mii

Soccer is a game where players do not frequently score. So when a player gets a goal, it's a cause for celebration. However, nothing in the game tells the player how they can perform a celebration. It is an excellent little addition to the game, though, that causes it to feel more realistic and can help bolster a team's morale to get that last push they need to secure victory.

How to perform a celebration move in Nintendo Switch Sports

Once the player can score a goal, they will be able to perform the soccer celebration. How it works is that once the goal has been scored, if they continue to move around, their Mii will run around with their arms out in celebration. However, if the player takes their joycons and shakes them, they will cause the Mii to slide around on their knees, which can be an accurate jab at the player's opponents.

Celebrations do not change anything about the aspect of the games

While celebrations are certainly fun to do, they do not change the outcome of the soccer game in Nintendo Switch Sports. This means that they are simply a fun "emote" that players can perform to act just like the pros do in real games when they score their goals. Added merely for the fun factor, it's certainly a treat to do and will have players rushing around the field to celebrate all of their success.

Make the celebrations more fun by having funny Miis

Since Miis are so customizable, players can create them to look any way they wish. Changing their hairstyle, hair color, outfits and even eye color can make them stand out on the field. Because of this, players can create some absurd-looking Mii's that if they wanted to rub salt on the wounds, they could run around celebrating on a funny-looking Mii.

