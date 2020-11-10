Every scorestreak in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War had a bunch of scorestreaks to use in the beta, but there will be more to use when the full game releases.

The beta for Black Ops Cold War already gave players a peek at what scorestreaks they could expect in the new installment.

There were a few that could be used at the base starting level, and more would be usable as players leveled up. It worked the same way as any other Call of Duty game.

A list of the officially revealed scorestreaks is readily available and is listed as the following on the Call of Duty site for Black Ops Cold War:

Spy Plane – Reveal enemy positions on the mini-map.

– Reveal enemy positions on the mini-map. Artillery Strike – Launch three targeted explosive strikes. Unused strikes can be saved for later.

– Launch three targeted explosive strikes. Unused strikes can be saved for later. Attack Helicopter – Call in an armed, AI-controlled support helicopter.

Besides the starting three scorestreaks, many others can be unlocked throughout the beta by levelling up:

Air Patrol – Call in a squadron of jets to attack and destroy enemy air-based Scorestreaks. Counter enemy Air Patrols.

– Call in a squadron of jets to attack and destroy enemy air-based Scorestreaks. Counter enemy Air Patrols. Chopper Gunner – Be the gunner in a close air support helicopter.

– Be the gunner in a close air support helicopter. Counter Spy Plane – Scramble enemy mini-maps and disable hostile SAM Turrets for a short time.

– Scramble enemy mini-maps and disable hostile SAM Turrets for a short time. Napalm Strike – Launch a targeted carpet bomb strike of explosive napalm.

– Launch a targeted carpet bomb strike of explosive napalm. RC-XD – Remote controlled car strapped with explosives that can detonate on player command.

– Remote controlled car strapped with explosives that can detonate on player command. Sentry Turret – Deploy a deadly automated turret that targets enemy players, vehicles, and equipment.

– Deploy a deadly automated turret that targets enemy players, vehicles, and equipment. War Machine – High-explosive grenade launcher.

Leaked Black Ops Cold War scorestreaks

Beyond the confirmed set of scorestreaks is a leaked set of scorestreaks that will supposedly be making their way into the full release of Black Ops Cold War. There should be 11 more scorestreaks added through the leak, which brings the total up to 21.

The leak itself brought to light the other 11 scorestreaks, but there are no full descriptions for them as they are not official. The list is as follows:

Incendiary Bow

Armor

Flamethrower

Care Package

Death Machine

Cruise Missile

Annihilator

Strafe Run

H.A.R.P

VTOL Escort

Gunship

It's possible that there will be further streaks added to Black Ops Cold War through content drops each season. However, that's only speculation, and there is no confirmation on that.