Every Season 1 Battle Pass reward in MultiVersus

With the open beta for MultiVersus being as successful as it is, the team behind the game has finally decided to roll out the Battle Pass for the first season. However, many players may be on the fence about whether or not the purchase will be worth the money. After all, why buy the Battle Pass if it has bad prizes?

For the uninitiated, Battle Passes are features typically brought into free-to-play online titles as a way to reward players with exclusive items and cosmetics for consistently playing the game. Rather than requiring players to spend $5 on a skin, they can spend around $10 on average to earn the skin and much more.

So what about MultiVersus? Given that the game is fairly new, the developers must have learned what makes a Battle Pass worth it for players by observing older titles.

With this in mind, we can begin to look into the game's first-ever Battle Pass to see what premium rewards players will be earning through it.

MultiVersus has a free and premium Battle Pass

Before going into the premium rewards, players should be aware that MultiVersus does offer a free Battle Pass that all players have by default. While the rewards earned through this pass are lower in quality, players are rewarded through the free pass more often than in other games, which is refreshing to see.

This Battle Pass has also had its fair bit of controversy because it lacks any Gleamium, the game's premium currency. Typically, games with official Battle Passes offer players a way to earn some of this premium currency.

Let us now take a look at the various rewards that players will receive by playing MultiVersus and leveling up their Battle Pass.

First, here is a list of rewards players can earn for leveling up the free pass:

Profile Icon – 20 Minutes Adventure (Rick & Morty) Gold x250 Badge – Double Ringouts Nothing Profile Icon – Bat Emblem (DC Comics) Toasts x5 Banner – Danger: High Voltage Nothing Profile Icon – Nymeria (Game of Thrones) Gold x250 Nothing Sticker – 100% Nothing Nothing Profile Icon – Reindog Heart (Reindog) XP Boost Nothing Banner – Mistakes Were Made Badge – Ringout Leader Nothing Toasts x5 Nothing Banner – Zanifeer’s Last Hope (Reindog) Nothing Profile Icon – Pink Diamond Gem (Steven Universe) Nothing XP Boost Nothing Gold x250 Badge – Highest Damage Dealt Nothing Banner – Ghosts in Them There Hills Nothing Gold x250 Toasts x5 Nothing Gold x250 Nothing Banner – Braavos (Game of Thrones) Nothing Profile Icon – I’m Pickle Rick (Rick & Morty) Toasts x5 Nothing Sticker – Fire Gold x250 Nothing Ringout VFX – Soothing Energy Toasts x5 Nothing Variant – LeBron James – I’m Freakin’ Robin

For players wanting to know what MultiVersus' premium Battle Pass has to offer, here is a list of every prize the player can earn from leveling it up:

Variant – Taz – Tune Squad ’96 Taunt – Reindog – Yawn XP Boost Toasts x10 Sticker – Finn Happy Banner – The Daily Planet (DC Comics) Ringout VFX – Sun Scream (Rick & Morty) Taunt – Superman – Hover Toasts x10 Banner – Mystery Inc (Scooby-Doo) Variant – Harley Quinn – Task Force X XP Boost Banner – House Stark (Game of Thrones) Toasts x10 Sticker – Harley Mad Taunt – Iron Giant – Tease Banner – Jinkies! G-G-Ghost! (Scooby-Doo) Ringout VFX – Green Lantern Finish (DC Comics) XP Boost Variant – Garnet – Flashback Garnet Banner – Merry Melodies (Looney Tunes) Taunt – Shaggy – Kung Fu Toasts x10 Banner – Wonder Woman (DC Comics) Ringout VFX – Gossamer (Looney Tunes) XP Boost Banner – The Caped Crusader (DC Comics) Toasts x10 Taunt – Steven Universe – Wipe Gem Sticker – Jake Sweat Banner – The Man of Steel (DC Comics) XP Boost Toasts x10 Ringout VFX – Gem Bubbles (Steven Universe) Banner – Leader of the Pack Sticker – Velma Surprised Taunt – LeBron James – Silencer Sticker – Batman Neutral Ringout VFX – Mushroom Explosion Toasts x10 Banner – A Universe of Potential Variant – Tom & Jerry – Detectives Tom & Jerry Ringout VFX – Say Your Prayers, Varmint! (Looney Tunes) Taunt – Jake – Dance Sticker – Bugs Bunny Hearts Taunt – Harley Quinn – Mallet Pose Toasts x10 Banner – Boo-t of Armor (Scooby-Doo) Ringout VFX – Deploy Batwing (DC Comics) Variant – Bugs Bunny – Brunhilde Bugs

Overall, the lack of premium currency in the MultiVersus Battle Pass is a bit disappointing. However, all the different skins that players can earn make it worth the money. This is especially true when players consider how much it would cost to purchase each of these skins individually.

