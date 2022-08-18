Every Season 1 Battle Pass reward in MultiVersus

With the open beta for MultiVersus being as successful as it is, the team behind the game has finally decided to roll out the Battle Pass for the first season. However, many players may be on the fence about whether or not the purchase will be worth the money. After all, why buy the Battle Pass if it has bad prizes?
For the uninitiated, Battle Passes are features typically brought into free-to-play online titles as a way to reward players with exclusive items and cosmetics for consistently playing the game. Rather than requiring players to spend $5 on a skin, they can spend around $10 on average to earn the skin and much more.
So what about MultiVersus? Given that the game is fairly new, the developers must have learned what makes a Battle Pass worth it for players by observing older titles.
With this in mind, we can begin to look into the game's first-ever Battle Pass to see what premium rewards players will be earning through it.
MultiVersus has a free and premium Battle Pass
Before going into the premium rewards, players should be aware that MultiVersus does offer a free Battle Pass that all players have by default. While the rewards earned through this pass are lower in quality, players are rewarded through the free pass more often than in other games, which is refreshing to see.
This Battle Pass has also had its fair bit of controversy because it lacks any Gleamium, the game's premium currency. Typically, games with official Battle Passes offer players a way to earn some of this premium currency.
Let us now take a look at the various rewards that players will receive by playing MultiVersus and leveling up their Battle Pass.
First, here is a list of rewards players can earn for leveling up the free pass:
- Profile Icon – 20 Minutes Adventure (Rick & Morty)
- Gold x250
- Badge – Double Ringouts
- Nothing
- Profile Icon – Bat Emblem (DC Comics)
- Toasts x5
- Banner – Danger: High Voltage
- Nothing
- Profile Icon – Nymeria (Game of Thrones)
- Gold x250
- Nothing
- Sticker – 100%
- Nothing
- Nothing
- Profile Icon – Reindog Heart (Reindog)
- XP Boost
- Nothing
- Banner – Mistakes Were Made
- Badge – Ringout Leader
- Nothing
- Toasts x5
- Nothing
- Banner – Zanifeer’s Last Hope (Reindog)
- Nothing
- Profile Icon – Pink Diamond Gem (Steven Universe)
- Nothing
- XP Boost
- Nothing
- Gold x250
- Badge – Highest Damage Dealt
- Nothing
- Banner – Ghosts in Them There Hills
- Nothing
- Gold x250
- Toasts x5
- Nothing
- Gold x250
- Nothing
- Banner – Braavos (Game of Thrones)
- Nothing
- Profile Icon – I’m Pickle Rick (Rick & Morty)
- Toasts x5
- Nothing
- Sticker – Fire
- Gold x250
- Nothing
- Ringout VFX – Soothing Energy
- Toasts x5
- Nothing
- Variant – LeBron James – I’m Freakin’ Robin
For players wanting to know what MultiVersus' premium Battle Pass has to offer, here is a list of every prize the player can earn from leveling it up:
- Variant – Taz – Tune Squad ’96
- Taunt – Reindog – Yawn
- XP Boost
- Toasts x10
- Sticker – Finn Happy
- Banner – The Daily Planet (DC Comics)
- Ringout VFX – Sun Scream (Rick & Morty)
- Taunt – Superman – Hover
- Toasts x10
- Banner – Mystery Inc (Scooby-Doo)
- Variant – Harley Quinn – Task Force X
- XP Boost
- Banner – House Stark (Game of Thrones)
- Toasts x10
- Sticker – Harley Mad
- Taunt – Iron Giant – Tease
- Banner – Jinkies! G-G-Ghost! (Scooby-Doo)
- Ringout VFX – Green Lantern Finish (DC Comics)
- XP Boost
- Variant – Garnet – Flashback Garnet
- Banner – Merry Melodies (Looney Tunes)
- Taunt – Shaggy – Kung Fu
- Toasts x10
- Banner – Wonder Woman (DC Comics)
- Ringout VFX – Gossamer (Looney Tunes)
- XP Boost
- Banner – The Caped Crusader (DC Comics)
- Toasts x10
- Taunt – Steven Universe – Wipe Gem
- Sticker – Jake Sweat
- Banner – The Man of Steel (DC Comics)
- XP Boost
- Toasts x10
- Ringout VFX – Gem Bubbles (Steven Universe)
- Banner – Leader of the Pack
- Sticker – Velma Surprised
- Taunt – LeBron James – Silencer
- Sticker – Batman Neutral
- Ringout VFX – Mushroom Explosion
- Toasts x10
- Banner – A Universe of Potential
- Variant – Tom & Jerry – Detectives Tom & Jerry
- Ringout VFX – Say Your Prayers, Varmint! (Looney Tunes)
- Taunt – Jake – Dance
- Sticker – Bugs Bunny Hearts
- Taunt – Harley Quinn – Mallet Pose
- Toasts x10
- Banner – Boo-t of Armor (Scooby-Doo)
- Ringout VFX – Deploy Batwing (DC Comics)
- Variant – Bugs Bunny – Brunhilde Bugs
Overall, the lack of premium currency in the MultiVersus Battle Pass is a bit disappointing. However, all the different skins that players can earn make it worth the money. This is especially true when players consider how much it would cost to purchase each of these skins individually.