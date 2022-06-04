8 skins that may feature in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass

Fortnite is known for its famous in-game cosmetics that are featured for free either in its seasonal Battle Pass or in the Item Shop. Loopers wait in anticipation for new skins every time a new season drops, as it brings them a brand new Battle Pass alongside various skins and cosmetics.

The game's player base is quite vocal about their preference of the Battle Pass skins and cosmetics, as they have the opportunity to earn them all for a mere cost of 950 V-Bucks, with additional V-Bucks they can earn by leveling up. These passes, at times, also contain secret skins and bonus rewards as Loopers gain more XP or Battle Stars.

As the much anticipated Chapter 3 Season 3 is coming closer every day, there are several leaks and speculations floating around the community about next season's Battle Pass cosmetics. Here are some skins that are most likely to be featured in that Battle Pass.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative is nature. Epic Games has released no official information regarding the skins as of the time of writing.

8 Fortnite skins that might be in Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass

1) Darth Vader

Jthefox101 | Fortnite Leaks & News

to see the teaser go to 0:21 in the video!

twitter.com/i/status/15299… Fortnite @FortniteGame Hello there.



Fortnite just teased Darth Vader at the end of the Obi-Wan Kenobi video as the end he looks and sees his lightsaber getting activated which shows red!

With the advent of the Disney+ Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi, fans saw the return of the famous Jedi Obi-Wan and Sith Lord Darth Vader.

To celebrate the show's release, Fortnite introduced the Obi-Wan Kenobi skin and cosmetics in the Item Shop earlier this month. Moreover, there have been various speculations about the release of the Jedi Master's old apprentice, Darth Vader, to the Battle Pass for Chapter 3 Season 3.

However, things reached a head for the Loopers as they noticed a Red Lightsaber in the skin teaser for Obi-Wan, and have assumed that Fortnite has been foreshadowing the arrival of Darth Vader. A leaked Battle Pass concept also shows the skin & its corresponding cosmetics in its full glory.

2) Indiana Jones

Indiana Jones was another skin that has been speculated for a long time in Season 3's Battle Pass. Ever since loopers noticed a crashed refrigerator near Condo Canyon, they were quick to notice the Easter Egg from one of the films.

With the release of a new Indiana Jones movie later this year, the leaked Battle Pass for Chapter 3 Season 3 shows Indy as a secret skin. However, to claim the skin, loopers might have to wait a while and complete quests, which might involve hunting treasures or chests using maps, maybe along the lines of the Uncharted collaboration.

3) Peter Griffin (Family Guy)

AllanLmao

pic 1 from an anonymous epic games employee



pic 2 from an epic game live stream showcasing the new unreal engine



family guy to fortnite??

pic 1 from an anonymous epic games employee

pic 2 from an epic game live stream showcasing the new unreal engine

pic 3 is a leaked image battle pass which was confirmed, confirming pic one and two

The Fortnite community has been eagerly awaiting a Family Guy collaboration. Watching Peter Griffin eliminate his opponents and crank 90s is a dream that players want to become a reality ever since the leaks came around.

Further, leaks show a snapshot of Peter using the glider alongside the codename "Family Guy" in the game files after the v20.40 update. Despite it being mere speculation, Loopers will be amazed to see their favorite cartoon character after Rick and Morty in the loop.

4) Ms. Marvel

Happy Power



This Image Features: Vision, Ms. Marvel & Captain Marvel so we'll likely be seeing them one day In Fornite! 🥹



First look at Fortnite/Marvel: Zero War Issue #2!

This Image Features: Vision, Ms. Marvel & Captain Marvel so we'll likely be seeing them one day In Fornite!

In the variant issue of the second Zero War comic, Ms. Marvel was seen next to Vision and her inspiration, Captain Marvel. The cover hence raised speculation as to whether the game might feature a collaboration with her as part of the Battle Pass.

With the release of the upcoming Disney+ show Ms. Marvel, fans are hopeful for the character to make an appearance in the pass, as almost every season of Chapter 3 so far has featured a Marvel hero.

5) Prisoner Jonesy

Loopers first witnessed the Prisoner Jonesy skin during The Last Reality live event in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, when The Foundation rescued him from the grasp of the Imagined Order. Ever since then, Loopers have not seen him in a cutscene, neither are his whereabouts known.

With the recent v20.40 update, Prisoner Jonesy has been added to the game files as leakers speculate that the skin might be a part of the Live Event Collision. It could also feature in the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass.

6) The Paradigm

The return of Paradigm has been long-awaited, ever since Loopers last saw her in Fortnite Chapter 1. Even The Seven are desperate for her help in the upcoming Collision Live Event as they battle The Imagined Order and its Collider.

Now, various leaks show a new suit for Paradigm, which may be a part of the upcoming Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass. Considering that every Battle Pass in Chapter 3 contains a skin of a member of The Seven, the next one will most likely feature Paradigm's return.

7) Switch Girl

The girl from the Fortnite player surveys mysteriously appeared in the leaked Battle Pass. Codenamed Switch Girl by the player community, the skin has been named as such because of the color of her weapons, which resemble the controllers of a Nintendo Switch Console.

The skin is likely to be a part of the Fortnite Battle Pass next season, as loopers have spotted it next to Darth Vader.

8) Blackout

𝘿 𝘼 𝙍 𝙆 𝙀

The Blackout Skin is a Rare Fortnite Outfit from the Stormfarer set. This cosmetic has been leaked, and the skin will hopefully be available to purchase in the near future! Blackout was first added to the game in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Blackout is a Ninja-style skin that was added to the game files in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. Since the skin was already leaked earlier, it has further become a part of the Battle Pass speculation, after loopers spotted his face in the next season's pass leak.

As can be seen in the leak, the skin features three selectable styles and is said to be a part of the Stormfarer set. Although the set is currently unknown to the community, they speculate that more such skins will be making their way into the game soon.

