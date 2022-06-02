Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 live event: What time will it begin?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2's days are numbered. After a tumultuous season, the war between the Imagined Order and The Seven is poised to come to a head. The fate of the Zero Point, which has been the main focus of this metaverse for a long time, is at stake and so is the future of the game.

The Seven would like to break the loop, free the loopers and the Zero Point. The Imagined Order want to keep loopers stuck in the loop and maintain control of Zero Point and the rest of reality.

They're going to collide in an unforgettable way, which is why the live event has aptly been titled as Collision, and is set to completely change the game. Here's when it will feature and more details that players should know about.

A complete guide to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2's Collision event

Collision will take place on June 4 at 4.00 PM EST. For other time zones, it will be:

1.30 AM IST

1.00 PM PST

8.00 PM GMT

The live event will begin at 4.00 PM sharp, so players should be ready well before that. Epic Games recommends getting into a lobby with a squad at least 30 minutes prior to the event's start.

On June 4th, you’ll be transported to an experience that’s out of this world.



On June 4th, you'll be transported to an experience that's out of this world.

The event will likely not last long as most of them don't. After an hour or so, the festivities will likely be over and the downtime, however long that might be, will begin. The next time Fortnite will become available will be for Chapter 3 Season 3, which may be delayed.

Plot details regarding the live event

As far as the actual event goes, not much is known. The Seven and the IO will be fighting it out, but how that will transpire is currently a mystery. It's very likely that Fortnite players will be tasked with taking out IO guards, much like they were asked to take out cube monsters in The End event.

Aside from that, there aren't a whole lot of details. It's possible that the newly restored Mecha will be piloted by players, but that's not confirmed yet either.

There are a few key things to remember for the storyline, though. The Imagined Order first showed up on the island in Chapter 2 Season 5. In Chapter 2 Season 7, their leader, Doctor Slone, showed up.

In that season's live event, both Slone and The IO betrayed players, revealing themselves to be the antagonists. The Seven began trickling into the picture during Chapter 2 Season 8 to try and fight them and the Cube Queen off.

The End (Image via Fortnite on YouTube)

Geno, Slone's mysterious boss, will possibly be revealed in the upcoming live event.

The Seven have been around for a long time, with The Visitor having first arrived in Chapter 1 Season 4. A few other members came in various seasons after that, but it wasn't until recently that they all arrived on the island.

The IO currently control the Doomsday device they acquired from Midas and G.H.O.S.T. in the early part of Chapter 2. The Seven have resurrected and restored the Mecha from the end of Chapter 1.

