Will Fortnite players be driving the Mech during the live event?

In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, The Seven have found themselves in trouble. Despite beating back the Imagined Order and freeing up nearly every POI that the IO controlled, The Seven face an uphill battle to win this war that has been brewing.

The Doomsday device, a.k.a. The Collider, has popped up on the island and is a potent machine the IO controls. There's no real counter to a device that can wipe out the entire island that harnesses the power of the Zero Point, but The Seven are looking for anything that will help.

That's why they're resurrecting the Mech from previous seasons. The giant robot gives them a shot. The question is, during the live event, will players be in the Mech?

Fortnite Collision event: Will players be in The Seven's Mech?

Players have been excited about the return of the Mech since it was leaked and then officially confirmed. The Mech, shown in the trailer below, is massive and impressive. It's a device that might not help The Seven win, but it will give them a good chance.

The question remains: What will Fortnite players' role be in the event? Several events have had loopers get directly involved.

In Chapter 2 Season 8, players traveled with The Foundation as the world above them was crumbling. That was also after they attempted to fight the Cube Queen and her monsters.

In Chapter 2 Season 7, gamers fought back against the aliens before Slone, and the IO turned on them. It stands to reason that players will be heavily involved in this, the war of all wars for the island.

Driving the Mech, or at least being a part of it, does seem somewhat likely. If players have a stationary role, it will make sense to be inside the Mech, and it would be a good way to keep them in the right locations.

The Mech is huge, so many Fortnite gamers could fit in it. However, in a full match, that seems unlikely. It's possible, though improbable that some players might sit inside and work the resurrected Mech while others are outside.

As with most live events, players will more than likely be directly involved. They usually can't influence the events because they're predetermined for the storyline, but they can play along.

Players involved in The End (Image via GameSpot on YouTube)

The IO will likely send their troops at players who will probably fight back. The most likely occurrence is that the Mech is controlled by The Seven footsoldiers while the members of the team and loopers try to destroy the IO.

That all changes if there are multiple Mechs, but so far, there's only been reason to believe that one Mech exists. It seems like players manning the Mech is an unlikely outcome.

However, Fortnite gamers won't have to wait long to find out just what they'll be doing. The live event is scheduled for June 4 at 4.00 pm EST, so it's just a few days away.

