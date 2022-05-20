Fortnite has a history of evil characters entering the looped island from different multiverses for solely one purpose: the island's energy source, The Zero Point. It has been touted as the most powerful elemental energy across the multiverse, and many have been here before for their own purposes and greed.

However, the Imagined Order, who aim to contain Zero Point forever and maintain the loop, might have gone too far with their evil intentions to trap it within and let the storm go on. As the IO grew stronger, the island's old allies, The Seven, had to step up to fight them.

Although that is the ongoing story on the island, there's another one taking place where the Zero Shard (a fragment of the Zero Point) has dropped into the Marvel universe, and all characters are after it. The only ones protecting it and have aimed to return it to its source are the two Spider-Men (Peter & Miles), The Wolverine, and a few unknown allies with The Seven.

However, another villain from the Marvel universe is tasked with capturing the shard, an old enemy of the loop.

Dr. Doom joins the IO vs The Seven's battle in Fortnite

The Latverian Monarch, Victor Von Doom, joins the Zero War on the island, where everyone is hunting down the Zero Shard for its pure energy.

Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War is set to launch next month as a five-issue comic book series written by comics writer Christos Gage and Epic Games Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard, drawn by artist Sergio Davila.

The series merges heroes of both the universes of Marvel and Fortnite as they hunt down the Zero Shard to save their respective realities. In the mix have arrived villains of both the universes who want to exploit its power to the fullest.

The fourth issue featuring Dr. Doom shows how the genius mastermind wants to play down the scenario to his advantage using IO forces and possibly the Mecha, as seen in the cover art.

The official synopsis of the fourth issue reads as follows:

"In FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #4, the threat to the Marvel Universe will become so great that Marvel's most iconic villain will have no choice but to intervene… Enter Doctor Doom! Doom has thrown in with some of the most dangerous people in the Fortnite universe, but what does Doom really want? And how far will he go to get it?"

Along with each comic book issue comes a free reward for Fortnite players to redeem. They are as follows:

ZERO WAR #1 – New Spider-Man Outfit - Exclusive to comic buyers for a limited time!

- Exclusive to comic buyers for a limited time! ZERO WAR #2 – New Iron Man Wrap - Exclusive to comic buyers for a limited time!

- Exclusive to comic buyers for a limited time! ZERO WAR #3 – New Wolverine Pickaxe - Exclusive to comic buyers for a limited time!

- Exclusive to comic buyers for a limited time! ZERO WAR #4 - ZERO WAR Spray - Exclusive to comic buyers!

- Exclusive to comic buyers! ZERO WAR #5 – Loading Screen - Exclusive to comic buyers!

- Exclusive to comic buyers! Plus, any fan who redeems all five codes will receive a new bonus FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR Outfit!

As Marvel prepares for its biggest war yet, loopers are ready to battle the Imagined Order forces to save their reality in the upcoming finale of Chapter 3 Season 2.

