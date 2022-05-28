Fortnite teaser confirms Darth Vader skin's arrival in Chapter 3 Season 3

Since Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, players have been begging for a Star Wars themed battle pass. Marvel received one in Chapter 2 Season 4 and many would love to see the likes of Luke Skywalker and the rest of the remaining characters from a galaxy far away arrive in the metaverse.

It's true that the Mandalorian, Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, Kylo Ren, Rey and others are already a part of the Fortnite metaverse, but the crossovers haven't even scratched the surface.

Star Wars skins (Image via Epic Games)

Darth Vader, perhaps the most iconic fictional character ever, would be a wondrous addition to the game that many have been hoping for. The latest teaser all but confirms his eventual appearance.

Darth Vader teased in Fortnite Obi-Wan Kenobi clip

The Obi-Wan Kenobi teaser arrived in honor of the show of the same name dropping on Disney+ today. His skin arrived in the Item Shop after it was featured in a tournament for early access.

As with many collaborative skins, Obi-Wan was given a short teaser showcasing his presence on the Fortnite island. Obi-Wan is seen evading enemies (mostly Imagined Order guards) and infiltrating The Fortress.

This is much like the premise of his Disney+ show. Obi-Wan is in hiding as Inquisitors, which the IO guards represent so well, hunt him down. However, at the end of the clip, there's a brief moment that looks like a tease for something even bigger.

The final shot of this short teaser hears a lightsaber ignite and Obi-Wan's face turn red with the glare. It's an almost painfully obvious reference to Darth Vader, Kenobi's former friend and current enemy.

In theory, it could be one of the Inquisitors. The Third Sister, whose name is Reva, is hunting him down in the show and she also possesses a red lightsaber. That's pretty unlikely, though.

Since Epic Games clearly has license to Star Wars characters, why would they spend time introducing a minor villain when they could get the most iconic villain ever to grace the screen?

Darth Vader was also leaked earlier in the season. ShiinaBR, a reputable leaker, went so far as to claim his presence next season was confirmed. It was still a leak, but the leakers felt confident that it was genuine.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



He will also be a boss on the Island during the next season!



This was confirmed by BREAKING: DARTH VADER IS CONFIRMED FOR CHAPTER 3 - SEASON 3He will also be a boss on the Island during the next season!This was confirmed by @TaborTimeYT , who is known for always posting correct leaks! BREAKING: DARTH VADER IS CONFIRMED FOR CHAPTER 3 - SEASON 3He will also be a boss on the Island during the next season! 🔥This was confirmed by @TaborTimeYT, who is known for always posting correct leaks! https://t.co/Zbhkeo0Jlc

Combine that with the latest teaser and it seems all but guaranteed. With Darth Vader already heavily rumored for the battle pass next season (and Epic Games is definitely aware of this rumor), Epic knew what they were doing by teasing Vader.

The slight nod could be seen as a fun Easter egg for Star Wars fans, but Epic Games doesn't do things without a good reason.

It's not an official confirmation, though. Epic has not come out and stated explicitly that Vader will be here next season, but it's as close as Fortnite players are going to get.

Note: This information is purely based on teases, leaks and rumors. While the evidence does seem overwhelming, until the battle pass is released, it is not official.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul