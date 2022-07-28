How to 1v1 another player in Multiversus

Like every other fighting game available in the modern age of gaming, the option to duel an opponent in a 1v1 format is fast becoming the most played mode of Multiversus. This mode is often used for those who want to put their skills to the test against their friends rather than just goofing around with silly team combos in 2v2 fights.

In Multiversus, players everywhere can finally live out their dream of playing as Shaggy from Scooby-Doo and going head-to-head against the Man of Steel, Superman, himself. However, this game is not without its questionable designs.

One of the many spotlight features this game had leading up to the opening of its beta was the 2v2 team-based combat. As this was such a focus leading up to the game's announcement, players may be left unsure of whether or not they have the option to challenge other players to a more personal test of skill.

Accessing the 1v1 option in Multiversus

Of course, one of the game modes players can choose to partake in is the spotlight mode, 1v1 fights. To access this mode of play, players will need to start the game as they normally would. Once they reach the menu to select their game mode, they have to select the Online option. This will bring up the Match Settings menu.

From here, players have to select the first drop-down menu. This should be the Game Mode option. They will have the choice between selecting 2v2, 1v1, or Free For All. While the other two options are self-explanatory, the Free For All game mode pits four players against each other on a single map. Think of it as a 1v1v1v1.

Even though the game's open beta is still in its early stages, Multiversus is already shaping up to be one of the best fighting games on the market. This is due to the sheer amount of variety between every aspect of the game, from maps to game modes and even the characters that make up the playable roster.

Players can also choose to make custom lobbies in order to challenge players on their friend list or even have a rematch with recently-played-against players. This can be done via the social menu on the game's main menu screen. After adding another player of choice to the party, select the Custom option on the Play menu.

The same method can be used to play with another person via local multiplayer. This is great for people who want to play with another friend or sibling who lives in the same house. Giving the player the option to just turn on another controller and grind out rounds of the game is always nice to see.

In summary, 1v1 battles in Multiversus are available through normal and custom play. Simply enabling this feature via the drop menu before entering the lobby gives the player the option to test their skills in a duel to the death against a local or online opponent.

