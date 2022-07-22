How to unlock every character in MultiVersus

Free-to-play fighting game MultiVersus has finally entered open beta, giving players a chance to test out its whacky concept.

Gameplay-wise, MultiVersus isn’t that different from Super Smash Bros. However, the biggest selling point is that the game features characters from different Warner Bros. properties. These include Batman and Harley Quinn from DC Comics and the Iron Giant. Even Scooby-Doo's Shaggy (using more than 1% of his power) is playable.

Of course, not all characters are unlocked right from the start.

There are 16 playable characters in MultiVersus open beta

There are currently 16 playable characters to choose from in the MultiVersus open beta.

To unlock every character, players can choose from one of three options: Gold, Character Tokens or Gleamium.

Gold is earned from simply playing the game. Character Tokens are awarded from Founder’s Packs. Gleamium can be obtained by spending real-world money.

All the current playable characters are listed below, alongside the price needed to unlock them:

Arya Stark: 700 Gleamium/3000 Gold Coins/1 Character Ticket

Batman: 700 Gleamium/2000 Gold Coins/1 Character Ticket

Bugs Bunny: 700 Gleamium/2000 Gold Coins/1 Character Ticket

Finn: 700 Gleamium/2000 Gold Coins/1 Character Ticket

Garnet: 700 Gleamium/1500 Gold Coins/1 Character Ticket

Harley Quinn: The recurring villain in the Batman comics can be unlocked by default

The Iron Giant: 700 Gleamium/3000 Gold Coins/1 Character Ticket

Jake the Dog: Finn's best friend in Adventure Time can be unlocked by default

Reindog: 700 Gleamium/2000 Gold Coins/1 Character Ticket

Shaggy: The member of Mystery Incorporated Scooby-Doo can be unlocked by default

Steven Universe: 700 Gleamium/3000 Gold Coins/1 Character Ticket

Superman: 700 Gleamium/2000 Gold Coins/1 Character Ticket

Tasmanian Devil: The Looney Tunes character can be unlocked by default

Tom and Jerry: 700 Gleamium/3000 Gold Coins/1 Character Ticket

Velma: 700 Gleamium/2000 Gold Coins/1 Character Ticket

Wonder Woman: The DC Comics character can be unlocked after players complete the tutorial

How to get into the MultiVersus open beta

Unfortunately, getting into the MultiVersus open beta will either cost money or require a bit of luck. This is because access to the open beta relies on either receiving a Twitch Drop or getting one of three MultiVersus Founder’s Packs.

All packages available, what they cost and what comes with them are listed below:

Standard Edition Founder’s Pack:

Instant Early Access to the Open Beta

15 Character Tokens for Instant Character Unlocks

1 Exclusive Banner (Rare)

300 Gleamium

Deluxe Edition Founder’s Pack:

Instant Early Access to the Open Beta

20 Character Tokens for Instant Character Unlocks

1 Exclusive Banner (Rare)

1 Premium Battle Pass

1 Epic Banner

1 Ring Out Effect (Epic)

1,000 Gleamium

Premium Edition Founder’s Pack:

Instant Early Access to the Open Beta

30 Character Tokens for Instant Character Unlocks

1 Exclusive Banner (Rare)

3 Premium Battle Passes

1 Banner (Epic)

1 Banner (Legendary)

1 Ring Out Effect (Legendary)

1 Unique Nameplate

2,500 Gleamium

Whether or not these packs are worth getting is entirely up to the player. MultiVersus will be released as a free-to-play title, so all the buyer is essentially receiving are cosmetics, quicker access to playable characters and a bundle of Gleamium.

