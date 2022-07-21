How to claim MultiVersus Twitch Drops

MultiVersus has made it through an alpha testing period and is now in the midst of a beta phase with Twitch Drops enabled.

Early access to the open beta is available for players who watch Twitch streams with Drops enabled.

Twitch Drops have become extremely popular over the years. Many games provide beta or early access to well-known streamers, who then enable Drops for their viewers to have a chance at a copy.

Players who watch a Twitch streamer with Drops enabled will get a MultiVersus open beta early access code after an hour

This is the official graphic from WB Games and Twitch for early access details (Image via WB Games / Twitch)

The easiest way to get early access to the MultiVersus beta is by obtaining a Twitch Drop. These are often given to completely random viewers as long as they are watching a stream or have watched it for a set number of hours.

Player First Games has made this fairly simple for their fighting game. It isn't a random selection. Anyone who watches a Drops enabled streamer will get a code after an hour of viewing time.

Here's how to set everything up to ensure Twitch Drops are being rewarded and how to claim them:

Go to the WB Games official website and either sign in to an existing account or create a new one with a valid email address.

Go to the WB Games profile page and select to link it with a Twitch account.

Go to the MultiVersus section of Twitch and join the stream of any streamer that has Drops Enabled.

Watch that streamer for a total of 60 minutes.

Go to the Twitch Drops Inventory page at any time to see the progress of the hour total that must be viewed.

Once the 60 minutes are up, wait for Twitch to provide a notification that there is a Drop to be claimed.

Click on that notification to be taken to the Twitch Drops Inventory to claim the early access code for MultiVersus.

Click the Claim Code button on Step 4 and continue with the active Twitch account.

A pop-up will appear and ask for players to select their preferred platform.

Choose from either PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S or Steam as the preferred platform and redeem the code.

The early access code will appear. It can be copied and pasted or typed into the specific platform the code was redeemed for.

Download the early access version of the game and begin playing once it is fully installed.

The game is scheduled for its full release on July 26, 2022. Players have until then to watch their favorite Twitch streamers with Drops Enabled in order to play it a bit earlier than others.

Once MultiVersus officially launches, the early access Twitch Drop will be removed and streamers will no longer have it enabled. It will also be removed from the inventory of anyone who did not redeem it on time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far