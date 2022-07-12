New rating update for MultiVersus on PlayStation and PC could hint at a potential release soon

A lot of hype has surrounded the upcoming free-to-play fighting game MultiVersus, from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. With the dominance of Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. in the fighting game scene, other developers have tried their hand at the platform-fighter subgenre. MultiVersus is another entry in that category, and it brings together many iconic media franchises under the Warner Bros banner.

MvsLeaks @Mvsleaks Game rating is ready is Playstation maybe thus is part of certification 🤔

(Idk if rating is part of certification tho but we didn't have the PEGI Rating in the morning) Game rating is ready is Playstation maybe thus is part of certification 🤔(Idk if rating is part of certification tho but we didn't have the PEGI Rating in the morning) https://t.co/XIj4s5iZbf

After its official announcement in late 2021, the game was slated for release sometime this year, and a new hint suggests we could see the anticipated fighter sooner rather than later. It has been observed that the game has officially received a rating update across a couple of platforms. The Twitter handle MvsLeaks spotted the updates to the game's official store page on the PlayStation Store.

What does this mean for MultiVersus?

The PEGI rating suggests 12+ while ESRB rated it 'T' for Teen. It was also suggested that the Steam store was updated with the rating, and this is correct - the PEGI rating can be observed here.

This is a big deal because game rating updates suggest a release date or that an announcement for it is close. The game is already set to get an open beta in July. As a result, it is possible that the rating update is alluding to this as well.

What is MultiVersus about?

MultiVersus is a 2.5D platform fighter in the vein of Super Smash Bros. It stars various characters from Warner Bros' portfolio. These also include many iconic names across media companies like HBO, Cartoon Network, and DC Comics. Some of the most well-known names include Batman (DC Comics), Superman (DC Comics), Tom & Jerry (Warner Bros), Shaggy (from Scooby Doo, Warner Bros), Jake the Dog (from Adventure Time, Cartoon Network), and more.

Each character has unique abilities, and the developers have cited teamwork and co-op/multiplayer as the key focus for MultiVersus. It will also feature authentic voiceovers for each character, which is a rarity for a fighting game of this kind. Acclaimed voice actor Kevin Conroy will be reprising his role as Batman for the game. He has also voiced the Dark Knight under different game outings, such as the Batman Arkham titles and Injustice 2.

Given the number of recognizable names in the package, the excitement for the game is understandable. MultiVersus will be released for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. For a Nintendo-inspired game, it funnily seems to be skipping the Nintendo Switch. The game will support crossplay across all platforms - which means players on Xbox can play against PlayStation players.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far