Every Set 10 Origin Trait in Teamfight Tactics (TFT)

Teamfight Tactics (TFT) has undergone a massive overhaul with Set 10: Remix Rumble in terms of gameplay, flexibility, and duration, which have also affected the game's Traits. There are two categories in the game: Origins and Classes. While the former is primarily based on the Champion's background and origin lore, the latter is based on their abilities and playstyle.

Remix Rumble features 16 unique Origin Traits in Teamfight Tactics and this article will cover each of them.

List of all Traits in Teamfight Tactics Set 10: Remix Rumble

1) 8-bit

Dealing damage increases and sets a high score. Attack damage increases each time a new high score is set.

(2) 3.5% Attack Damage

(4) 6% Attack Damage

(6) 10% Attack Damage and a huge prize

Champions

Corki

Garen

Riven

Caitlyn

2) Country

Summons a Hecarim when your team loses 30% of their health. Hecarim's health is related to the level of the Country's star in Teamfight Tactics.

(3) Dreadsteed

(5) Midnight Dreadsteed

(7) Infernal Invocation Deadsteed

Champions

Tahm Kench

Katarina

Samira

Urgot

Thresh

3) Disco

Spawns a disco ball which increases the Attack Power of nearby allies and heals every three seconds.

(3) 5% Attack Speed, 2% max Health

(4) 10% Attack Speed, 3% max Health

(5) 2 Disco Balls, 15% Attack Speed, 3% max Health

(6) 20% Attack Speed, 5% max Health

Champions

Nami

Taric

Gragas

Blitzcrank

Twisted Fate

4) EDM

Choose an EDM Champion with customized frequency. The chosen Champion performs ability according to the selected customization.

(2) 80% effectiveness

(3) 90% effectiveness

(4) 100% effectiveness. Takes 1 second less.

(5) 120% effectiveness. Takes 2 seconds less.

Champions

Jax

Lux

Zac

Zed

5) Emo

Requires less Mana to cast ability. Generates Mana when an ally falls.

(2) 20% less, +10 Mana

(4) 25% less, +20 Mana

(6) +20 AP, 30% less, +25 Mana

Champions

Annie

Amumu

Vex

Poppy

6) Heartsteel

Taking down enemies grants Hearts, which can be redeemed to receive powerful rewards in Teamfight Tactics.

(3) 1x Hearts

(5) 2.5x Hearts

(7) 6x Hearts

(10) 10x Hearts, Gain rewards every round and keep 80% of you Hearts!

Champions

K'Sante

Aphelios

Sett

Yone

Ezreal

Kayn

7) Hyperpop

Casting ability increases the Attack Speed of two nearby allies for 4 seconds.

(1) 3 Mana and 10% Attack Speed

(2) 5 Mana and 20% Attack Speed

(3) 7 Mana and 35% Attack Speed

(4) 10 Mana and 60% Attack Speed

Champions

Lulu

Ziggs

8) ILLBEATS

Places a number of Spirit Tentacles which deal damage and cover the team in Teamfight Tactics.

(1) Gain 2/2/8 placeable Spirit Tentacles, based on Illaoi's star level. Tentacles gain Illaoi's bonus Armor and Magic Resist.

Champions

Illaoi

9) Jazz

Grants bonus health and damage to every active Trait. However, it does not work on unique Traits.

(2) 2% Health, 1% Damage

(3) 3% Health, 2% Damage

(4) 4% Health, 3% Damage

Champions

Bard

Miss Fortune

Lucian

10) K/DA

Lights up hexes which amplifies Ability Power, Attack Damage and Health of the Champions.

(3) +10% max Health, +10 AP & AD

(5) +15% max Health, +15 AP & AD

(7) +22% max Health, +22 AP & AD

(10) +50% max Health, +50 AP & AD, 10 mana per second

Champions

Evelynn

Lillia

Kai'Sa

Seraphine

Neeko

Ahri

Akali

11) Maestro

Provides 0.7% additional damage for every 1% bonus speed.

(1) The Maestro always attacks at a fixed pace, converting 1% bonus Attack Speed into 0.7% Attack Damage.

Champions

Jhin

12) Mixmaster

Adjusts the team's Attack Speed and Abilities.

(1) Choose a mode that changes the Mixmaster's attacks and Ability!

Champions

Sona

13) Pentakill

Reduces incoming damage and increases Attack Speed by 25%. Upon 5th kill, the Attack Speed is increased by 50% in Teamfight Tactics.

(3) 15% bonus damage

(5) 30% bonus damage

(7) 45% bonus damage

(10) 50% damage reduction and 110% bonus damage

Champions

Olaf

Gnar

Kayle

Mordekaiser

Karthus

Viego

Yorick

14) Punk

Receives bonus Health and Attack Damage, which increases by 1% upon each h reroll.

(2) +170 Health and +17% Attack Damage

(4) +280 Health and +28% Attack Damage

(6) +420 Health and +42% Attack Damage

Champions

Jinx

Vi

Pantheon

Twitch

15) True Damage

Inflicts additional true damage upon activation of the Trait. Gains Bling bonus when an item is equipped.

(2) 15% damage

(4) 30% damage

(6) 45% damage

(9) 125% damage, Bling Bonuses go Platinum!

Champions

Kennen

Yasou

Senna

Ekko

Akali

Qiyana

16) Wildcard

Becomes Shadow Assassin upon winning and Rhaast upon losing. A reward is granted every time he executes 2 enemy Champions in Teamfight Tactics.

Shadow Assassin: 3g

Rhaast: 1 player health.

Champions

Kayn