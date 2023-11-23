Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 10: Remix Rumble Battle Pass - All tiers and rewards

Teamfight Tactics Set 10 introduces a new set of Arena skins, Boom animations, Star Shards, Treasure Tokens, and other cosmetics to the game. Since the title's developer implemented the new Sets system, the Battle Pass is shorter compared to previous seasons and contains only 29 tiers, plus three additional ones. The Battle Pass is divided into two categories: Free and Premium.

This article lists all tiers and rewards in the Remix Rumble Battle Pass of Teamfight Tactics.

List of Teamfight Tactics Set 10 Battle Pass tiers and rewards

Here are all the tiers and rewards of Teamfight Tactics' Set 10: Remix Rumble Battle Pass:

Tier 0- 200 Treasure Tokens (Pass+)

200 Treasure Tokens (Pass+) Tier 1- Superfan Sprite (Free)

Superfan Sprite (Free) Tier 2- K/DA Practice Room (Pass+)

K/DA Practice Room (Pass+) Tier 3- 50 Star Shards (Free)

50 Star Shards (Free) Tier 4- Ba Dum Tss (Pass+)

Ba Dum Tss (Pass+) Tier 5- 50 Star Shards (Pass+)

50 Star Shards (Pass+) Tier 6- 50 Treasure Tokens (Free)

50 Treasure Tokens (Free) Tier 7- Emo Choncc (Pass+)

Emo Choncc (Pass+) Tier 8- 50 Star Shards (Pass+)

50 Star Shards (Pass+) Tier 9- Heading Out (Free)

Heading Out (Free) Tier 10- 50 Treasure Tokens (Pass+)

50 Treasure Tokens (Pass+) Tier 11- 50 Treasure Tokens (Free)

50 Treasure Tokens (Free) Tier 12- 50 Star Shards (Pass+)

50 Star Shards (Pass+) Tier 13- 1-Star DJ Gloop (Pass+)

1-Star DJ Gloop (Pass+) Tier 14- 50 Treasure Tokens (Pass+)

50 Treasure Tokens (Pass+) Tier 15- The Boss (Free)

The Boss (Free) Tier 16- 50 Star Shards (Free)

50 Star Shards (Free) Tier 17- Legendary Little Legend Egg (Pass+)

Legendary Little Legend Egg (Pass+) Tier 18- 50 Star Shards (Pass+)

50 Star Shards (Pass+) Tier 19- 100 Treasure Tokens (Free)

100 Treasure Tokens (Free) Tier 20- 50 Star Shards (Pass+)

50 Star Shards (Pass+) Tier 21- On Mute (Free)

On Mute (Free) Tier 22- 100 Treasure Tokens (Pass+)

100 Treasure Tokens (Pass+) Tier 23- Pentakill Ao Shin (Pass+)

Pentakill Ao Shin (Pass+) Tier 24- 50 Star Shards (Pass+)

50 Star Shards (Pass+) Tier 25- Fawning (Free)

Fawning (Free) Tier 26- Disco Drop (Pass+)

Disco Drop (Pass+) Tier 27- 100 Treasure Tokens (Pass+)

100 Treasure Tokens (Pass+) Tier 28- 100 Star Shards (Pass+)

100 Star Shards (Pass+) Tier 29- Neon Stage (Pass+)

Bonus

Tier 1- Approaching Challenger (Free)

Approaching Challenger (Free) Tier 2- Cake Throw (Free)

Cake Throw (Free) Tier 3- Victory Jump (Free)

This is every item obtainable in the Set 10 Battle Pass. Completing the weekly XP missions is the most efficient way to advance through the Battle Pass.

Teamfight Tactics is available on PC (using Riot Client, Xbox App), macOS, Android, and iOS.