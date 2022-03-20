Every TUNIC fairy location in the Library

Players of TUNIC have been treated to a magical adventure with the adorable fox, hacking and slashing their way across the land. But even after completing the game, there are special collectibles for players to find in the form of a fairy.

There are 20 fairies in total for players to collect, and some of them are not so easily found. Here is where players can collect the Fairy inside the library.

Players can keep track of the fairies found in TUNIC's instruction booklet

Players will be able to discover more information about the special fairies by reading the in-game instruction manual. Much like the games of yesteryear, a lot of information is included in this booklet that allows players to find these fairies.

This information will be compiled on pages 47 and 48 of the instruction book that talks about the Fairy Spring. Page 48 shows the players which ones have been found.

Finding the fairy's location in the Library

There is a Fairy that is located inside of the Library. Players will notice that there are a bunch of rugs on the floor. Inside all the different rugs, there is one that is larger than the other ones, and this is the one that players will want to notice.

Players will notice the Holy Cross pattern that they are able to input here, and upon entering it correctly, they will be rewarded with the secret Fairy.

Players of TUNIC will have to look hard to find more fairies in the game

Players can locate all of the fairies inside of the game in order to access special rewards, including a special Secret Treasure they can display inside the Old House (Image via TUNIC)

The fairies are located all around the world in multiple locations.

Players will be in for a long journey to claim all of them, but they will discover various rewards along the way for collecting fairys. Players should check the fairy Spring behind the waterfall after finding more fairies for more rewards.

What type of rewards will players get for finding all of the fairies?

Once players reach certain thresholds of fairies, they will be rewarded with special objects and items. Upon reaching 10 fairies, players will be able to return to the Fairy Spring to claim pages 54 and 55 of the instruction manual.

After players collect all 20 fairies, they will be able to collect a special Secret Treasure collectable item. This will be worth the player's effort and time, and help the fairies out too!

