How to find the Magic Dagger in TUNIC

TUNIC is as adorable as it is unforgiving, just like the old-school classics that clearly inspired it. While the little fox is equipped with a classic sword and shield, he'll want some additional armaments to wield against the challenge.

The Magic Dagger is an enchanted knife with the power to cast off small blasts of ice, which briefly freeze enemies. This is a crucial tool in the boss fights and dungeons if only to catch a moment of breathing room.

Finding the Magic Dagger in TUNIC

The Magic Dagger sits in a little cave in TUNIC's West Garden area, unguarded and glowing upon its stage. Players who stumble upon the twenty-seventh page of the Instruction Manual will find a direct guide to its location.

Head to the spawn point in the furthest south corner of West Garden, then go north until the wooden planks. Take the right path along those planks and head down the resulting staircase. That staircase will lead the player to a cave, where the dagger will sit.

Players can find this item after getting the second shrine in the area, and deal with enemies along the way. The item runs on the MP meter, which will appear under the player's health right after using the Magic Dagger for the first time.

Using the Magic Dagger in TUNIC

It's entirely possible for TUNIC players to wander straight from the shrine to the Garden Knight boss fight. The game is particularly stingy with information for the player, but players must grab this item.

Being able to briefly freeze bosses can make the difference between winning and losing in most cases. Players can quickly deal with a combo of sword strikes, heal, or refill their stamina in a brief period. The game's bosses can be tough, and this magic item is a huge help.

The Magic Dagger can only be used three times when players first acquire it, but they can upgrade their magic to fix the issue. MP upgrades are scattered around the map and serve as one of the best buffs the game has to offer.

Players will be using the Magic Dagger from the Garden Knight to the final boss. Even the Heir is susceptible to the freezing effect, and the moment of respite earned with its use is key.

TUNIC players can get the Magic Dagger early in the game, and they definitely should. It's not all swords and boards, magic is a huge help for this deceptively tough game.

