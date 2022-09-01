Every weapon in the King's Fall Raid in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 has released a new raid on the game, but it is one that long-time fans of the franchise might be familiar with.

The King's Fall Raid was one of the most popular raids in the original Destiny game, and its long-awaited return has finally come. Players are very excited about it this time around, and its brand new loot table is one of the biggest reasons why.

There are seven weapons in the King's Fall Raid in Destiny 2

A total of seven unique weapons have been introduced with the release of the King's Fall Raid in Destiny 2. Not all of them are available from every encounter found in the raid, though.

Every legendary weapon in the King's Fall Raid comes with a new, powerful Origin Trait called Runneth Over. The trait overflows the magazine when reloading near allies. This is obviously the most effective when running with a group, making PvE easier. Each weapon also comes with a set of possible traits.

Listed below are all the new weapons in the King's Fall Raid in Destiny 2.

Doom of Chelchis

Doom of Chelchis can only be found in the Totems encounter. It is a void scout rifle and comes with a variety of perks in Destiny 2.

Perk one: Explosive Payload, Rangefinder, Firefly, Unrelenting, Adaptive Munitions, Opening Shot, Vorpal Weapon, and Steady Hands

Perk two: Eye of the storm, One for All, Dragonfly, Focused Fury, Frenzy, Repulsor Brace

Qullim's Terminus

This weapon is a stasis machine gun in Destiny 2. It can only be found in either the Totems or Golgoroth encounter.

Perk one: Ensemble, Heating Up, Slickdraw, Dynamic Sway Reduction, Unrelenting, Wellspring, Stats for All

Perk two: Headstone, Firing Line, Killing-Tally, Firefly, Eye of the Storm

Smite of Merain

The Smite of Merain is a kinetic pulse rifle found in either the Warpriest or Daughters of Oryx encounter.

Perk one: Focused Fury, Demolitionist, Moving Target

Perk two: Firefly, Swashbuckler, Gutshot, One for All, Adrenaline Junkie, Vorpal Weapon

Defiance of Yasmin

Defiance of Yasmin is a kinetic sniper rifle in Destiny 2. It is similar to the Smite of Merain in that it can only be found in the Warpriest or Daughters of Oryx encounter.

Perk one: Osmosis, Lead from Gold, Firefly, Snapshot Sights, No Distractions

Perk two: Opening Shot, Moving Target, Focused Fury, Demolitionist

Midha's Reckoning

Midha's Reckoning is an arc fusion rifle available only in the Golgorot encounter.

Perk one: Unrelenting, Pugilist, Field Prep

Perk two: Reservoir Burst, Kickstart, Successful Warmup, Tap the Trigger

Zaouli's Bane

Arguably the second-best weapon found in the King's Fall Raid, Zaouli's Bane is a solar hand cannon. It is available in the Golgoroth, Daughters of Oryx, or Oryx encounter.

Perk one: Opening Shot, Hipfire Grip, Gutshot, Ensemble

Perk two: Eye of the Storm, Steady Hands, Surrounded, Incandescent, Demolitionist

Touch of Malice

Easily the rarest and most coveted weapon in the raid's loot pool, Touch of Malice is a kinetic scout rifle that is available in the final encounter with Oryx.

Exotic perk: The final round of the magazine deals bonus damage, drawing from the wielder’s life force, and then regenerates itself. Rapidly defeating three targets restores health.

