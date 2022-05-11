Everything announced at Nintendo Indie World Showcase in May 2022

Nintendo hosted an Indie World Showcase today that took a look at the upcoming indie title roster for the Switch. The roughly 20-minute showcase shared information on games such as TABS: Totally Accurate Battle Simulator and OPUS: Echo of Starsong - Full Bloom Edition, slated for the Switch.

The Nintendo Switch is currently in its 5th year, and with a spectacular lineup for 2022 and beyond, the handheld and home consoles are showing no signs of slowing down. Indie titles have played a significant role in the success of the Switch, enabling players to try out new games on the handheld device.

With titles like TABS: Totally Accurate Battle Simulator and OneShot: World Machine Edition heading over to switch, Nintendo reiterates how the Switch has become the perfect indie machine. With that being said, let's take a look at what was announced at today's Indie World Showcase 2022.

Nintendo announced over 20 indie titles for Switch at the Nintendo Indie World Showcase in May 2022

Nintendo announced over 20 titles heading to the Switch from today to the rest of 2022, with a couple also dated for next year. The biggest addition is arguably TABS: Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, the fun indie title by Landfall which lets players pit any army against any other, from history to fantasy.

The Indie World showcased some amazing titles, such as ElecHead, a 2D platformer developed by Nama Takahashi that lets the player activate different mechanics through the power of electricity.

Another Crab's Treasure is a souls-like title featuring a literal crab trying to recover his shell. The crab will come across different opponents throughout the journey and pick up various items to use as a shell and defend against enemies.

Famed indie publisher Devolver Digital brought three titles to the showcase, Gunbrella, a 2D platformer featuring the player wielding a gun umbrella, Cult of the Lamb, a weird indie narrative-focused title, and Card Shark; which features a unique art style with a card gameplay mechanics.

With that being said, let's look at everything heading to Nintendo Switch in the future.

Ooblets (Summer 2022) - Glumberland

Batora: Lost Heaven (Fall 2022) - Team 17

ElecHead (Summer 2022) - Nama Takahashi

Soundfall (May 11, 2022) - Noodlecake

Wildfrost (Holiday 2022) - Chucklefish

TABS: Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (Summer 2022) - Landfall

Gunbrella (2023) - Devolver Digital

We are OFK (Summer 2022) - Team OFK

Silt (June 2022) - Spiral Circus Games

Mini Motorways (May 11, 2022) - Dinosaur Polo Club

Wayward Strand (July 21, 2022) - Ghost Pattern

Cult of the Lamb (2022) - Devolver Digital

Another Crab's Treasure (2023) - Agro Crab

OneShot: World Machine Edition (Summer 2022) - DANGEN Entertainment

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees ( May 11, 2022) - Broken Rules

Idol Manager (August 25, 2022) - Playism

Card Shark (May 11, 2022 demo) - Devolver Digital

Cursed to Golf (Summer 2022) - Thunderful

A Guidebook of Babel (Fall 2022) - Pixmain

OPUS: Echo of Starsong - Full Bloom Edition (May 11, 2022) - Sigono

With games like TABS: Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, OneShot: World Machine Edition, and OPUS: Echo of Starsong - Full Bloom Edition heading to Switch, the console seems to have a stacked future release.

Aside from the extended list of indie titles, Switch also has a stacked schedule of AAA titles, both first-party and third-party.

While the sequel to Zelda Breath of the Wild has been delayed until after 2022, the year still entitles titles like Bayonetta 3, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Spltoon 3, and of course, the next-generation of Pokemon titles, Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet.

