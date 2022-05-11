×
Nintendo announces Indie World Showcase (May 11): Where to watch, timings, and what to expect

Are you excited to see which unique indie titles are headed to Nintendo Switch? (Images via Nintendo)
Siddharth Patil
Modified May 11, 2022 05:20 PM IST
After much speculation, Nintendo has finally confirmed a brand new Indie World livestream. Announced for later today. the new showcase is set to feature new indie experiences coming to their Switch handheld console.

It will air for 20 minutes, unearthing new details on anticipated games from indie teams worldwide.

Tune in May 11 at 7:00 a.m. PT for a new @IndieWorldNA Showcase featuring roughly 20 minutes of information on upcoming indie games headed to Nintendo Switch. #IndieWorldWatch it live here tomorrow: ninten.do/6015byec5 https://t.co/5nuNImMLB0

The event was initially hinted at by insider Emily Rogers on a forum, while inquiring members about indie game preferences. Fans took it to imply a new livestream was coming soon.

Upcoming Nintendo Indie World Showcase: Airing details

The latest Indie World stream will air today, May 11, 2022, at 7:00 am PT/10:00 am ET/7:30 pm IST. The livestream can be watched on YouTube (via the video above), the main platform for the Japanese publisher's showcases. As mentioned, it will feature upcoming indie games to the platform.

Given the Switch's popularity among indie developers, this isn't surprising. Most current indie games out there receive versions for Nintendo's hybrid, even if they aren't on other consoles. Examples include Untitled Goose Game Baba Is You and the highly anticipated upcoming Metroidvania, Hollow Knight: Silksong.

The upcoming showcase is highly anticipated

Obviously, picks like Silksong aside, it would be more reasonable to expect stuff coming in 2022. This includes games that have been released on other platforms but have not been released on Switch for ports of older titles, something like the acclaimed NORCO since graphic adventure games translate well to the handheld.

Perhaps announcing Switch renditions of titles like Planet of Lana and Tchia would be appreciated for new games. Games that have already been revealed for Nintendo's portable could see release dates, like fantasy sports of Blood Bowl 3, cyberpunk turn-based "JRPG" Jack Move and the upcoming narrative horror, Oxenfree II: Lost Signals.

The last Indie World aired in December 2021 and featured OMORI as the final surprise. Nintendo's tradition is that they always save the best for last. So fans can expect to see a similar major indie announcement prepped as a surprise.

Perhaps SIFU, the tough-as-nails beat em up that launched earlier in February, would be great to see on a portable. Or maybe a release date for the much-anticipated sequel to 2017's Golf Story, called Sports Story.

May is in full bloom! Take a look back at some of April’s announcements and releases with the latest episode of the Nintendo Monthly Rewind! https://t.co/LEasmaVvc4
More great games are routinely being added to the ever-growing Switch catalog. 2022 is packed with releases across the board, especially in May.

Edited by Srijan Sen

