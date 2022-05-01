5 Xbox exclusive games that are a perfect fit for Nintendo Switch

Microsoft, with its Xbox branding has a respectable legacy of video games. The publisher is known for some of the biggest names in gaming, like Gears, Halo and Forza. Over this past generation, they've opened up a lot to other platforms, especially Nintendo.

Look no further than ports of the Ori games on the Nintendo Switch for proof. With that in mind, the green team does have a lot of IPs that would make a good fit for Nintendo's hybrid machine. Taking our imaginations a bit further, it would be great to see other Xbox titles make their way to the current handheld.

These Xbox One games are bound to appeal to Nintendo fans

5) Psychonauts 2

Last year's installment in the acclaimed 3D platformer series brought the Psychonauts to the current generation. Raz and his team must face off against a new threat called Maligula and find a traitor within the Psychonauts facility. The game uses the same formula as its 2005 original but expands upon it further.

Bigger worlds, new moves, new set pieces, more enemy variety and grander boss fights ensure it is one of the best 3D platformers so far. The genre is a hit on Nintendo platforms, so a Psychonauts 1 + 2 bundle is certany in order.

4) Killer Instinct (2013)

With the advent of Smash Bros Ultimate, the Nintendo Switch is one of the best platforms for fighting games. That and considering the fact that Xbox's classic fighting game series first originated on the Super NES is concrete evidence that a port of the 2013 Xbox One game would do well.

Acting as part of a series reboot, the game from Double Helix and Iron Galax is one of the most polished fighters available on the market. It features a skill-based combo system that punishes button mashing. The cast consists of a little less than 30 characters, each with distinctly unique movesets. A Switch port would do wonders in reviving the underrated gem.

3) Sunset Overdrive

The 2014 open-world third-person parkour shooter from Insomniac Games fell under most gamer's radar. But those that picked it up experienced one of the most fun open-world experiences of the generation.

Sunset City's residents have been turned into mutants and the player must find a way to escape them. Armed with an assortment of weapons, players will bounce and parkoure their way across the urban jungle of the city’s buildings, rooftops, and electric lines.

The monsters themselves are gruesome but well designed and varied. Players will chain together multiple moves to keep their feet off the ground as hordes can be dangerous. The weapons are also as whacky as the game's humor, from a launcher firing teddy bear rockets to acid sprinkler gnomes.

Given the vibrant and chatic nature of gameplay, it should be a good fit for portable play. The comic inspired aesthetic should also appeal to Nintendo audiences.

2) Rare Replay

Rareware has been a memorable part of Nintendo history for many gamers. Especially since they made the beloved Donkey Kong Country games on Super NES and Conker on Nintendo 64.

So it is a tad baffling that Microsoft hasn't seen it fit to release Rare Replay on the hybrid console. The full lineup has over two dozen games across the studio's lifespan. Major names include Banjo-Tooie, Perfect Dark, Conker's Bad Fur Day and Killer Instnct Gold. It would definitely be a nostalgia trip for Nntendo fans.

1) Halo: Master Chief Collection

The iconic Halo series has thrived since its OG Xbox debut. It has since been an unwavering and largely consistent series of solid first-person shooters. The Master Chief Collection (or MCC) released in 2014 originally. This bundle includes the following games:

Halo: Reach

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary

Halo 2: Anniversary

Halo 3

Halo 3: ODST

Halo 4

Nearly every one of them spans a generation of gaming, not just known for single player campaigns but multiplayer too. MCC includes PvP and co-op for all games, up to 4 players. Halo splitscreen on a TV or on-the-go would be history in the making for both teams.

