Is a new Nintendo Indie World showcase on the horizon? Recent speculation hints at it

Everyone knows how Japanese game publisher Nintendo is renowned for its superb catalog of polished and accessible games. More than just that, they are also known to be hardcore supporters of indie teams. Their collaborations for exclusive efforts like Cadence of Hyrule and Snipperclips prove as much.

Additionally, their Indie World Direct showcases have successfully highlighted new and upcoming talent in the indie scene.

Not just popular names, mind you, but even those climbing the ladder in the industry. If recent speculation is to be believed, we could see a new presentation soon enough. This comes via Reddit as eagle-eyed users pointed out a recent comment by insider Emily Rogers that could hint at it.

A new Nintendo Indie World stream may be a great opportunity to glance at what's to come

In a comment on the social forum Famiboards, Rogers posed a question to fans, and to quote:

"Any fans of indie games in here?"

It was quite out-of-the-blue, especially when previous comments were discussing other topics. Commenters were quick to follow up with remarks wondering if it meant that something was brewing behind the scenes at Nintendo.

Additionally, Rogers essentially confirmed the existence of last year's livestream on the same forum in December 2021. This was followed up with the last Indie World on December 15.

What was featured in the last Indie World?

Indie World 12.15.2021 presented some great games. These include the likes of Sea of Stars, OlliOlli World, and GRIME. Considering we're closing in on the half-year mark with no showcase in sight, it could lend credibility to the speculation.

What could be expected in a hypothetical upcoming Indie World?

Nintendo's staunch support for indie games ensures that some of the biggest names will make it over. Perhaps the recently released side-scroller Trek to Yomi? Team Cherry's Hollow Knight: Silksong is the top contender for one of the most anticipated games on the Switch hybrid console.

Indie World @IndieWorldNA



Discover new birds, new powers, and more across the beautiful landscapes of Europe! 🤩



: ninten.do/6017b6OG7 Wingspan: European Expansion DLC by @monstercouch is now available on #NintendoSwitch ! 🥳Discover new birds, new powers, and more across the beautiful landscapes of Europe! 🤩 Wingspan: European Expansion DLC by @monstercouch is now available on #NintendoSwitch! 🥳Discover new birds, new powers, and more across the beautiful landscapes of Europe! 🤩🐦: ninten.do/6017b6OG7 https://t.co/GUeEIK18Ti

More details on Bomb Rush Cyberfunk would be appreciated too. It is also a gem that might go under many fans' radar, which will be a shame since it is a retro successor to SEGA's iconic Jet Set Radio. Since the game is set for release in 2022, it will be featured.

Perhaps a port of Tunic? The Legend of Zelda-inspired action-adventure is a perfect fit for the Nintendo console. Or maybe Weird West? Ex-Arkane Studio veterans who worked on Bethesda's Dishonored and Prey (2017) games are behind this recently released action-RPG, another genre that is popular on the portable.

What are your predictions? Do you think a new Indie World from Nintendo is due in the future?

Edited by Yasho Amonkar