5 hotly anticipated Nintendo Switch games that aren't releasing any time soon

The Nintendo Switch continues to soar in popularity thanks to its mainstream status and portable appeal. This has resulted in many major games being in the pipeline for the hybrid console.

Some of these have massive anticipation following them. Examples include Bayonetta 3 and Hogwarts Legacy. These games are scheduled for 2022, so fans won't have to wait much longer to get their hands on them.

However, several announced games won't be coming this year or don't even have release windows. Fans have been looking forward to more details on these games, but there's been little to no progress in that regard.

Most of these Nintendo Switch games currently have a "to be determined" release status

5) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel

A successor was inevitable after the massive success of 2017's open-world entry, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (or BOTW). Particularly given the action-adventure series' legendary status. The sequel was announced at last year's E3, and Zelda fans have been waiting for a release date with bated breath.

Initially slated for 2022, developer Nintendo confirmed that the game would be delayed in a video message. Series producer Eiji Aonuma took to the stage to apologize to fans for the delay, stating it would be released in early 2023.

As compensation, fans get a glimpse at a sliver of new in-engine footage in the video. The sequel is set to be more ambitious than the already mold-breaking BOTW, and it remains to be seen how the developers will improve upon an already winning design.

4) Sports Story

Sidebar Games' upcoming sports adventure game caught players' attention thanks to being a sequel to the acclaimed indie game Golf Story. It is described as "a game about sports, but not always".

Players will engage in various sports like golf, soccer, and so on. Yet, at the same time, they will be thrust into an unexpected journey with dungeons, stealth sections, mini-games, and more.

Unfortunately, as revealed in 2020, the developers decided to delay the game indefinitely as the game seemed to be more ambitious than they had imagined. The developers delivered an update in December 2021, stating that the 2D pixel-art adventure is still coming along fine.

3) Overwatch 2

The surprise sequel to 2016's popular multiplayer shooter from Blizzard is coming to PCs and consoles in the future - including Nintendo Switch. Not a surprise when the original game also made it to Nintendo's handheld as a technically ambitious port.

The new entry will feature a story mode for the first time. There will be returning characters like Mercy and Genji, as well as new heroes.

Overwatch 2 will feature hero level up systems, customizable abilities, co-op, new PvP modes, new maps, and more. There is no clue on a possible release window, so fans will have to bide their time with the first game.

2) Hollow Knight: Silksong

Hollow Knight blew away fans and critics alike with its PC release in 2017. It was a surprisingly well-put-together game for a debut project from developer Team Cherry.

With a core team of just three people, the acclaimed Metroidvania boasted a unique setting and lore, tight level design and combat, memorable characters, majestic boss fights, and a fantastic soundtrack.

In a nutshell, it was a complete package. Given how popular indie games are on the Nintendo Switch, it saw success on Big N's handheld with its 2019 release.

The same year, Team Cherry opted to reveal the sequel, Hollow Knight Silksong. This time around, fans will step into the shoes of the previous games' central protagonist, Hornet. She travels to a new kingdom to face new enemies, traverse new environments, and befriend new NPCs.

With a plethora of new mechanics, tools, and abilities, Silksong looks to be bigger and grander than its predecessor. With radio silence from the devs' end, fans have been patiently twiddling their thumbs for the past two years with this one.

1) Metroid Prime 4

Nintendo's sci-fi Metroid series has played a crucial role in shaping the modern video game industry, with its games influencing acclaimed experiences like Hollow Knight and Ori. The Prime series, in particular, has captured fans' hearts since the first entry on GameCube.

However, with the last entry released 15 years ago on the Wii with Metroid Prime 3: Corruption, fans have been starving for more first-person adventure action. The Japanese publisher answered fans' prayers with the announcement of Metroid Prime 4 at E3 2017.

Since then, there have been rumors of cancelation due to rocky development. However, the publisher cleared the air on that front with an update. In 2019, the game had shifted under the series' original devs at Retro Studios after Nintendo was unsatisfied with the alleged original developer at Bandai Namco Singapore.

With that being said, it doesn't look like the game will be coming out anytime soon - but at least it's still on track. Hold on just a bit longer, Metroid fans.

