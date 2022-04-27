5 best Nintendo Switch indie games released so far in 2022

Indie games have found a popular home on the Nintendo Switch ever since the platform's release. The latest hybrid console from Nintendo is often the go-to system for smaller studios' releases. This is largely in part due to the console's portable nature as well as welcoming indie-friendly audiences.

With a quarter of the way into 2022, we've seen many releases on the platform across many different publishers. Given the sheer number of games crowding the Nintendo eShop, it is certainly tough to check out everything. That being said, here are some of the best picks on this year's market.

Take a look at the 5 best indie games released thus far in 2022 on Nintendo Switch

5) Young Souls

Orphaned twins Jenn and Tristan find themselves investigating the disappearance of the scientist who had adopted them. Stumbling across the Moon Gate portal during their search, they are transported to a fantasy land full of monsters and peril. Young Souls is a 2D beat 'em up/hack & slash RPG from indie studio 1P2P.

For a game of this type, it is quite narrative-focused. The gameplay sees the duo move between levels while taking down foes in fast-paced action combat with interesting dodge and parry elements adding further depth. Players will take on many different foes simultaneously, each with unique attack patterns. Fortunately, there are several weapons, armor and accessories to collect and equip as well. Last but not least, it also features co-op with each player controlling one twin for even more chaotic fun.

4) Never Alone: Arctic Collection

Originally released in 2014 for PC, Never Alone is a 2D story-driven platformer from indie studio Upper One Game. It is quite different from other games in the sense that it embraces a rare setting: Alaskan Native culture of the indegenious Iñupiat. It tells the journey of a young girl, Nuna, and her Arctic fox, who must figure out the cause of the unrelenting blizzards ravaging their village.

What follows is an atmospheric platformer rife with tense set-pieces and puzzle-solving. Both Nuna and the fox have different abilities, with the former able to interact with objects and use her bola. Meanwhile, the latter is a lot more agile due to its smaller size. The duo will need to help each other to progress further within the game while contending with the hazards of the harsh world, both natural and supernatural. The Arctic Collection also features couch co-op for those interested as well as the Foxtales DLC for additional content.

3) Astroneer

Originally released in Early Access on PC in 2016, Astroneer is a unique sci-fi open-world survival game from indie developer System Era Softworks. The titular Astroneers are tasked with colonizing untamed planets and harvesting resources. After landing on the procedurally generated planet, players must scavenge for resources and build tools. The most important thing is the oxygen line, which can be tied along to the player using tethers as you move around the inhabitable planet. They are limited in number, so unless you have the resources to craft them, strategic placement is important.

Astroneer's many tools will be key to traversing and shaping the planet, quite literally with the Terrain Tool gadget. Additionally, players must build bases, generators, vehicles, and so on. There are also objectives to complete and alien mysteries to unravel. Akin to the ever-popular Minecraft, it features Survival and Creative modes which are exactly what you would expect from the addictive genre.

2) OlliOlli World

A grand sequel to the acclaimed OlliOlli titles, OlliOlli World is a 2D skateboarding game. Developed by indie studio Roll17, it is the third entry in the series. Set in the world of Radlandia, players will encounter new friends and challenges throughout their journey.

Players will ride their way through colorful, snaking levels on their skateboards while performing cool tricks and scoring points. The game introduces several new features to the series, which include branching paths (often leading to different segments of the track) and a wall-skate mechanic. All in all, it retains the tough-as-nails gameplay and tricks complexity of the originals, but with a modern coat of paint.

1) Nobody Saves The World

Developed by the indie talent behind the underrated Guacamelee! games, Nobody Saves The World is an innovative dungeon crawler that sets itself apart from other indie games. Players control Nobody, a personality-less main character. After acquiring a magic wand that lets him take on many forms, he must find the missing sorcerer and save the world from monsters. It is essentially a top-down game with bullet hell elements. The overworld map is expansive and littered with NPCs, quests, enemies, and countless dungeons to discover.

The action-RPG elements include the HP and mana system, with the latter being used for special powerful moves. The open world is very Legend of Zelda-esque in structure. However, it is gated by higher level enemies and, well, literal gates. With the shapeshifting ability at hand, players can gain new and different abilities from each character. They can also mix and match their passive and active movesets as well as upgrade them. Playable characters range from the generic Knight and Archer to whackier picks such as Ghost, Egg and Bodybuilder. It's as humorous as the studios' previous offerings and offers more than enough of a challenge for fans of the genre.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Edited by Atul S