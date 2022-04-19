Xenoblade Chronicles 3 release date moved up by two months, set to have a July launch

Xenoblade fans were in for a bit of a pleasant surprise earlier today as Nintendo has announced that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be having its official launch in July 29, 2022.

The title was originally slated for September, however, the launch period seems to have substantially moved up and the title will officially drop this summer.

At a time when video game launch delays have become the new norm, it’s quite surprising that Monolith Soft’s next RPG will be moving up on the launch schedule, and that too by a surprising number of days.

Nintendo has uploaded a new trailer for the game on their official website, which is where they unveiled the new official release date for the title. Fortunately for fans who have been waiting for the launch of the game ever since its announcement earlier in 2022, they will be able to get their hands on the game, two months prior to the initial release date.

Nintendo provides an extensive look at Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Nibel @Nibellion



New trailer

youtube.com/watch?v=Rt9pfN… Xenoblade Chronicles 3 launches July 29New trailer Xenoblade Chronicles 3 launches July 29New traileryoutube.com/watch?v=Rt9pfN… https://t.co/VyAMqiD08Z

Apart from the release date, the video also showed an extensive number of details regarding the game, as well as gameplay aspects that fans will be able to look forward to once it officially drops.

The clip also introduced some of the new characters who will be joining the two protagonists in their journey, while also teasing parts of the narrative.

The game indeed looks very impressive, and fans are elated with the fact that they will be able to play the game much sooner than expected.

Nibel @Nibellion Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was originally slated for September 2022



...and now it's coming July Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was originally slated for September 2022...and now it's coming July https://t.co/K6JJLlxViv

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will revolve around two protagonists, Noah and Mio, and players will be joining them on their journey as they're are stuck amidst a turmoil between the hostile nations of Keves and Agnus.

Six other characters from these nations will be joining the protagonists as the narrative progresses, with Monolith Soft defining the title as a great tale with “life” as the central theme of the game.

Moreover, franchise fans will also be able to take a trip down memory lane as the new title will connect the world with the futures of both Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan