Everything we know about Assassin's Creed Black Flag Remake so far: All leaks and rumors explored 

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Remake is one of Ubisoft's worst-kept secrets at this point. Although the company has not officially confirmed it yet, various leaks, insider rumors, and even comments from Ubisoft's own CEO all point strongly to the fact that the popular pirate adventure is receiving a full remake — and not merely a remaster.

Though information remains limited, sources say Ubisoft is taking its time to ensure this is a genuine next gen AAA rebirth of one of the franchise's favorite installments. Here is all we know up until now.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

All leaks and rumors we know about Assassin's Creed Black Flag Remake so far

Ubisoft CEO’s comments hint at the Remake

A still from Assassin's Creed Black Flag cinematic trailer (Image via Ubisoft)

While Ubisoft hasn’t officially revealed anything about the Assassin's Creed Black Flag Remake, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot has strongly hinted at it. He recently stated that players should "be excited about some remakes" and even directly referenced older Assassin’s Creed games getting revived.

Given the leaks and insider reports, Black Flag might be one of them.

Developer accidentally shares remake plans on LinkedIn profile

A huge leak apparently pointed to Assassin's Creed Black Flag Remake when a Ubisoft developer accidentally listed the project on their online portfolio. The same developer had leaked the Oblivion remake earlier. Following the leak, all references to the Black Flag Remake were shortly taken down, further validating its presence.

While Ubisoft has yet to officially announce it, this leak points to the project being well underway.

Upgraded Anvil Engine will power the remake

As with other recent Assassin's Creed titles, the Black Flag remake will be developed upon an improved Anvil Engine. This means you can look forward to:

Much better graphics with contemporary lighting and textures

More sophisticated AI for enemies and wildlife

Improved physics and animation systems to make movement and combat more responsive

A remastered world, perhaps with additional content and enhancements

While the original Black Flag itself boasted great water physics and weather effects for the time, the improved Anvil Engine could take these to an even higher level, further enhancing naval combat and open-world exploration.

New combat and Wildlife systems are being developed

According to a report by MP1st, the remake will introduce new systems related to combat and wildlife. While no specifics have been leaked, this could mean a more refined melee system, improved naval battles, or even smarter enemy AI.

Wildlife, which played a big role in Black Flag’s world, may also see major upgrades. Imagine more dynamic animal behaviors, better hunting mechanics, or even a more complex ecosystem where the world reacts more realistically to Edward Kenway’s actions.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Remake was deep in development in 2023

Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson previously reported that the Assassin's Creed Black Flag Remake was deep into development by late 2023. Initially, the game was targeting a November 2025 release date, but there’s a possibility that Ubisoft’s internal schedule has shifted since then.

Henderson also mentioned that Ubisoft’s roadmap has been impacted by the development of other AC titles like the recent release — AC Shadows — meaning the Black Flag remake might not be publicly discussed until Ubisoft is ready to focus on its next wave of releases.

That being said, we might see more on Ubisoft Summer Fast Forward, where the company typically showcases upcoming projects. If an official reveal is coming soon, it will likely be shared on the event.

