Everything we know about Campus Mode in Madden 22

Campus Mode is set to be released today in Madden 22, and while there is plenty of hype behind the mode, there aren't a ton of details to latch onto just yet. But that doesn't mean a clear picture hasn't been painted.

Hype for the Campus Mode accelerated when Reggie Bush posted a now-deleted Instagram post with him posing at a Campus Mode event. It was hosted by EA, but may have been released too early considering the post was removed. But in that time, a lot has been released.

For starters, the mode is certainly called Campus Legends. There has been no official confirmation before, but even the official Madden 22 Twitter account has referred to the update as a Campus Legends mode and it may even be a limited-time event. However, many players may not know exactly what Campus Mode is supposed to be.

College games are the focus of the Campus Mode, and players will be able to use major college teams in an NCAA matchup. Many of the teams have already been brought to the game in a separate fashion. With the Campus Mode made official, the EA Madden 22 website has given a small description of the game.

"Play with one of the 10 college teams added to Superstar KO for the limited timeevent. All rosters are composed of Campus Legends that had illustrious college careers, legends of the NFL and some that currently play in the NFL!"

Once again, the mode is referred to as a limited time event, and it seems players have until Septemeber 27 to participate in Campus Mode or Campus Legends.

All teams that are a part of the Campus Mode in Madden 22

With major court decisions allowing NCAA players to monetize themselves, there have been all kinds of deals across the college sports world. The addition of major colleges to Madden 22 was one of them. It could potentially serve as the only way to play as them until NCAA Football 24 releases in 2023.

The NEW Campus Legends event is now live, ft. 🔟 historic programs to challenge your friends with! 💥



Rivalry Happens Here ➡️ https://t.co/dwNfYLZxIO #Madden22 pic.twitter.com/WKLin2AKAy — Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) August 31, 2021

All teams available in Campus Legends:

Clemson University

Louisiana State University

University of Texas

University of Miami

Michigan State University

University of Nebraska

University of Oregon

University of Florida

University of Oklahoma

University of Southern California

Reed, Kelly, James, Johnson, Graham, Irvin, Campbell, Lewis, Sapp & Taylor. All these Miami legends are in the game.



👀 the Campus Legends rosters in #Madden22 ➡️ https://t.co/9W0Npt8SIP pic.twitter.com/r2j3yrunEK — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) August 31, 2021

There are 10 teams in total that players can use in Madden 22, and the full rosters can be found on the official Madden 22 website.

Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact for latest news, leaks, rumors and more!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul