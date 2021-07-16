Madden 22 player ratings: Predicting 5 highest-rated Washington Football Team players

The Washington Football Team had the lowest team rating in Madden 21, but the team should fare significantly better in Madden 22. The team doesn't have a long-term solution at quarterback but does have Ryan Fitzpatrick, who has shown in the past that he is capable of leading a team.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin was the sole playmaker on offense last season, and the team addressed that issue by adding a few weapons to the roster. The defense will carry the load for the team with players like Chase Young, Kendall Fuller and William Jackson lll.

Washington's improvement will reflect in their Madden 22 rating

Not a single player on the Washington Football Team was rated 90+ in Madden 21. Cornerback Kendall Fuller had the best rating on the team with an 89.

But times have changed in Washington. Believe it or not, they are only a few key additions short of making a big splash in the NFL. Washington's strength is their defense and the majority of the team's highest-rated players in Madden 22 will also be from that side of the ball.

#1 - Kendall Fuller, CB

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 86

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 89

Probable Madden 22 Launch Rating - 91

Baltimore Ravens v Washington Football Team

Kendall Fuller was the highest-rated player for Washington in Madden 21 and will likely be the top-rated player again with a 90+ rating in Madden 22.

PFF has him ranked as the 26th-best cornerback after his successful season playing outside last year. He played in the slot and safety with the Kansas City Chiefs in previous seasons but is better suited as an outside starter. He had 11 passes defended, 50 tackles and four interceptions.

#2 - Terry McLaurin, WR

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 82

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 88

Madden 22 Launch Rating - 90

Sky's the limit for Terry McLaurin in 2021 🚀 pic.twitter.com/yiMqKxItyK — PFF (@PFF) July 12, 2021

Terry McLaurin will be rewarded with a Madden 22 rating of 90 after leading the offense for the last two seasons. His stats last year declined from the season before, but that was due to inconsistency at the quarterback position. He still managed over 1,110 yards and four touchdowns on 87 catches.

#3 - Jonathan Allen, DT

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 82

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 88

Probable Madden 22 Launch Rating - 90

Washington Redskins v Atlanta Falcons

After having zero players with a 90+ rating in Madden 21, Washington will have three in Madden 22. Allen is ranked as PFF's 12th-best interior lineman. He received the third-highest pass-rush grade behind Aaron Donald and Chris Jones.

#4 - Brandon Scherff, RG

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 87

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 87

Probable Madden 22 Launch Rating - 88

Chicago Bears v Washington Redskins

Brandon Scherff is a former top-five draft pick who finished in PFF's top 10 guards in pass protection and run blocking.

Washington may not have the greatest QB at the helm, but their OL is impressive and should help get the run game going.

#5 - Chase Young, DE

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 80

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 85

Probable Madden 22 Launch Rating - 88

Chase Young gonna be SCARY in Year 2 😈 @youngchase907 (via l0st__files/IG) pic.twitter.com/aIzlhFWyjX — Overtime (@overtime) July 8, 2021

Chase Young had the fifth-highest pass-rush grade among all edge rushers as a rookie.

He found most of his success in the red zone and had four forced fumbles, 7.5 sacks and 44 tackles last season. It's only a matter of time before he becomes Washington's top-rated player in Madden.

