What are the Game Modes in Madden 22?

The latest edition of EA Sports' football video game franchise, Madden 22, is scheduled to release August 20, 2021.

The company has been criticized by fans for its lack of effort in improving the game and they have seemingly paid heed to it, showcasing some exciting new changes to the game in a teaser trailer. The game looks to have made a positive leap from last year's version, which was rated as one of the worst in the franchise's history.

Game Modes For Madden 22

#1 - Franchise Mode

Let's start with the most popular mode and the one with the most updates. Fans expressed their frustration with the lack of improvement in Madden 21 and how it is a close copy of Madden 20. Madden 22 needs to wow us to keep the series relevant.

Coaching Staff

It was once possible to hire a head coach, offensive coordinator, and defensive coordinator for your staff. A team could end up having Mike Tomlin, Bill Belichick and Rex Ryan all on the same staff. Madden 22 brings back this feature as well as a Coach Progression feature to evolve your coaches. There is a Player Progression spot on the staff too.

Skill and Talent Tree System

Think of this feature as an RPG character like Final Fantasy. You can progress with your players and customize how they are upgraded and enhanced. Madden already had this feature but it is now more in-depth with more customizations.

Deep Dive into Franchise Improvements coming to #Madden22:



☑️ Franchise Staff

☑️ Talent Trees

☑️ Weekly Strategy

☑️ Season Engine & More! pic.twitter.com/DSfRoEgwvI — Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 22, 2021

Scouting Enhancements

Rather than a boring scouting feature and NFL draft, there are now interactions between prospects and coaches in Madden 22. There will even be mock drafts throughout the season.

Home-Field Advantages

This feature isn't limited to just Franchise Mode. Each team has a home-field advantage that activates when the home team has momentum. For example, the Baltimore Ravens have "Truzz the System," which gives the home team bonus momentum on running plays while winning.

The Buffalo Bills have "Downwind", erratically moving the away team's kicking meter. A more realistic one is the Denver Broncos with "Mile High" and it gives the away team less stamina due to the high altitudes.

Halftime Adjustments

There's a new feature that will enable you to alter your game plan at halftime depending on how the game is going. If the opposing starting QB gets injured and the backup is a mobile threat, you can revise your game plan to contain him.

Super Bowl Presentation

The Super Bowl and post-game celebrations in Madden have been lackluster at best. Madden 22 will make it feel like a huge accomplishment once again, including an American Flag presentation and an Air Force flyover.

Superfans

When cameras pan off the field and into the crowd, like in reality, there will be some flashy cosplaying fans for every team. Madden 22 won't have any of the real superfans but maybe Madden 23 will have Fireman Ed.

Other Features

Monitoring Player Health throughout the season.

35 new Franchise Scenarios to keep it fresh.

Press conferences throughout the season can alter gameplay.

Next-Gen Stats.

#2 - Ultimate Team

Ultimate Team is a popular mode if you prefer a more fantasy type of game and it includes in-game purchases. There will surely be some enhancements and new promos/events in Madden 22. Previous promos like Veterans, Zero Chill, and Captains are sure to return.

#3 - The Yard

This backyard-style gameplay has caught traction and will return in Madden 22. There will be new locations and bosses for each season. In addition, you can link your Face of the Franchise to The Yard and continue your player's path down a different road.

#4 - Face of the Franchise

The new storyline in Madden 22 is "United We Rise" and includes flashbacks to college including Draft Day and their rookie year. Players can now choose any position for their character. There's a new progression system in place to improve the player's skills, attributes, and customize their look.

Conclusion

Let's be honest and say Madden is still way behind in the sports game industry. All of the new features they have announced have been in play for NBA 2K for many years.

From former players becoming available as coaches to an in-depth scouting system and complex player contracts, NBA 2K is far superior. Madden 22 is going to be an elite addition to the franchise, but Madden 23 needs to blow us all away and be able to hold up against the NBA and NHL games.

Edited by jay.loke710