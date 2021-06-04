Ranking the top 5 NFL coaches of the 21st century

Since 2000, the United States has experienced many changes. The end of dial-up, the proliferation of online gaming and smartphones, the rise of electric cars, and the comings and goings of hundreds of NFL coaches.

However, some top coaches have endured. Those who have stuck around longest are generally considered the best. Who are the best? Here are the top five NFL coaches of the 21st century.

Top NFL Coaches

#1 - Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick is going through a rough patch right now. Even if his career wraps up in the next few years, a comprehensive look at what he has accomplished this century still puts him at the top.

He may even remain at the top through the end of this century. Since 2000, Bill Belichick has won six Super Bowls. He has been to another three. He is one of the main faces of the modern "coach versus quarterback" argument.

#2 - Andy Reid

It may have taken Andy Reid until the 2019 season to win his first championship as head coach but he was a great coach long before that. Andy Reid has had 17 winning seasons since 2000 with no end in sight.

He has coached Donovan McNabb, Michael Vick, Alex Smith and now Patrick Mahomes. Andy Reid's offense in Kansas City has set the standard around the NFL and was the trendsetter for the "speed revolution."

#3 - Mike Tomlin

Mike Tomlin has been around seemingly forever at this point. He was brought on as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2007. With him and Ben Roethlisberger working together, Tomlin has coached 11 winning seasons. He has never had a losing season as head coach, according to Pro Football Reference.

#4 - Sean Payton

The injuries that Drew Brees suffered towards the end of his NFL career have resulted in more credit for Sean Payton. He didn't miss a beat with Teddy Bridgewater when Brees was out in 2019, winning every game.

Since 2006, Sean Payton has only had four losing seasons, the worst being 7-9. Payton and Brees also have a Super Bowl ring. Put simply, under Sean Payton, the Saints have been a remarkably stable NFL franchise. Sean Payton might be one of the only coaches who can "fix" Jameis Winston.

#5 - Pete Carroll

Pete Carroll has only been an NFL head coach for ten years in the 21st century but he has accomplished a lot. Since joining the Seattle Seahawks in 2010, Carroll has had only two losing seasons (both ended with a 7-9 record) and has coached in two Super Bowls.

Pete Carroll

Paranthetically, Pete Carroll was the head coach of the New England Patriots before Bill Belichick and was the head coach for the New York Jets in 1994.

