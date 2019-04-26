×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Chiefs star Mahomes graces Madden 20 cover

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    26 Apr 2019, 06:14 IST
Mahomes-Cropped
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will test the infamous "Madden" curse in 2019 after being unveiled as the new face of the NFL video game.

On Thursday, Electronic Arts announced the Chiefs star and reigning NFL MVP will grace the cover of Madden NFL 20.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown – who joined the Oakland Raiders in the offseason – landed on the cover last year. The game is set to be released August 2.

Mahomes put up staggering numbers last season as he led the Chiefs to a 12-4 mark and an appearance in the AFC championship game against the New England Patriots.

The 23-year-old passed for 5,097 yards with 50 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, making him just the second quarterback in NFL history to have 50 touchdowns and more than 5,000 yards in a season.

The only other player to do so was Peyton Manning in 2013.

Advertisement
Chiefs QB Mahomes honored as MVP and top offensive player
RELATED STORY
Chiefs GM: Planning already happening for Mahomes contract
RELATED STORY
Pats' Brady, Chiefs' Mahomes achieve success different ways
RELATED STORY
Mahomes: Chiefs must not repeat mistakes against Patriots
RELATED STORY
Mahomes: Late TD the mentality Chiefs need to win Super Bowl
RELATED STORY
Mahomes wins NFL MVP Award
RELATED STORY
Offensive star power headlines Colts-Chiefs showdown
RELATED STORY
NFL playoffs: Patrick Mahomes v Tom Brady
RELATED STORY
Patrick Mahomes could sign NFL's first $200m contract - reports
RELATED STORY
Mahomes reveals advice Brady gave him after AFC championship game
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us