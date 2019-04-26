Chiefs star Mahomes graces Madden 20 cover

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 11 // 26 Apr 2019, 06:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will test the infamous "Madden" curse in 2019 after being unveiled as the new face of the NFL video game.

On Thursday, Electronic Arts announced the Chiefs star and reigning NFL MVP will grace the cover of Madden NFL 20.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown – who joined the Oakland Raiders in the offseason – landed on the cover last year. The game is set to be released August 2.

Mahomes put up staggering numbers last season as he led the Chiefs to a 12-4 mark and an appearance in the AFC championship game against the New England Patriots.

QB1:

MVP:

Superstar:



Congratulations to the New Face of the Franchise @PatrickMahomes #Madden20 pic.twitter.com/x5p1HhwsfM — Madden NFL 20 (@EAMaddenNFL) April 25, 2019

The 23-year-old passed for 5,097 yards with 50 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, making him just the second quarterback in NFL history to have 50 touchdowns and more than 5,000 yards in a season.

The only other player to do so was Peyton Manning in 2013.