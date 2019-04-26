Chiefs star Mahomes graces Madden 20 cover
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will test the infamous "Madden" curse in 2019 after being unveiled as the new face of the NFL video game.
On Thursday, Electronic Arts announced the Chiefs star and reigning NFL MVP will grace the cover of Madden NFL 20.
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown – who joined the Oakland Raiders in the offseason – landed on the cover last year. The game is set to be released August 2.
Mahomes put up staggering numbers last season as he led the Chiefs to a 12-4 mark and an appearance in the AFC championship game against the New England Patriots.
QB1:— Madden NFL 20 (@EAMaddenNFL) April 25, 2019
MVP:
Superstar:
Congratulations to the New Face of the Franchise @PatrickMahomes #Madden20 pic.twitter.com/x5p1HhwsfM
The 23-year-old passed for 5,097 yards with 50 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, making him just the second quarterback in NFL history to have 50 touchdowns and more than 5,000 yards in a season.
The only other player to do so was Peyton Manning in 2013.
For the first time in franchise history, we have a @EAMaddenNFL cover athlete! #Madden20 | @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/26k0f5SPuK— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 25, 2019