Top 5 NFL contracts on every NFC team

Five best NFL contracts for every NFC team

"Salary cap struggles" are three words that have been flying around on the regular in the NFL all off-season.

The NFL's top free agents have already signed contracts with the teams they were hoping to land with, and NFC teams have made some significant signings to spice up the division this year. Here's a look at the top five contracts on each NFC team.

Top five NFL contracts: NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott - 4 years, $160 million ($126 million guaranteed)

The Dallas Cowboys learned a lot when Dak Prescott was injured in 2020. They went through four starting quarterbacks last season and, naturally, experienced a drop-off with QB1 out. Dak Prescott is the bonafide nucleus of the Cowboys' offense, something that was proven beyond a shadow of a doubt last season.

Zach Martin - 6 years, $84 million ($40 million guaranteed)

Zach Martin is the most potent offensive lineman on the Cowboys' roster. Martin has delivered the goods since day one in Dallas. He's been selected to six Pro Bowls, made four First-Team NFL All-Pro Teams, the NFL All-Rookie Team, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-2010s Team.

Jaylon Smith - 6 years, $68.4 million ($35.4 guaranteed)

Smith was a big question coming out of Notre Dame after suffering a leg injury. Since being drafted, Smith has clawed his way to the top of the Cowboys' depth chart at linebacker. He has registered back-to-back seasons with an interception and three straight seasons with over 100 total tackles.

Tyron Smith - 8 years, $97.6 million ($22.1 million guaranteed)

Rarely, if ever, has an eight-year contract proven to be worth the money. Tyron Smith's contract bucks that trend. Smith is one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL and has been a massive upgrade on the Cowboys' offensive line. Outside of the 2020 season, Smith has played in more than 70% of the Cowboys' offensive snaps.

Amari Cooper - 5 years, $100 million ($60 million guaranteed)

Cooper has been phenomenal since joining the Cowboys' offense in 2018. Over the last three NFL seasons, Amari Cooper has registered 224 receptions for 3,028 yards and 19 touchdowns. Cooper is the perfect fit for the Dallas Cowboys offense and meshes well with CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.

New York Giants

Kenny Golladay - 4 years, $72 million ($40 million guaranteed)

The New York Giants made a massive splash in free agency when they signed Kenny Golladay, landing the top wide receiver in the 2021 free agency group. Golladay is coming off a successful run with the Lions, where he registered 183 receptions for 3,068 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Kyle Rudolph - 2 years, $12 million ($4.5 million guaranteed)

Rudolph has the potential to become the top tight end for the New York Giants in 2021. The Giants have been searching for a second option at tight end to complement Evan Engram. Kyle Rudolph fills a hole in the Giants offense, and if Engram continues to struggle with his drops, Rudolph could slide up the chart quickly.

Leonard Williams - 3 years, $63 million ($45 million guaranteed)

Priority number one this NFL off-season for the Giants was to re-sign Leonard Williams, and they ticked that task off early. Williams is the best defensive lineman on the New York Giants roster. He has registered 57 total tackles and 12 sacks over the last two seasons.

Adoree Jackson - 3 years, $39 million ($24.5 million guaranteed)

Jackson will fill a need at the corner position for the New York Giants. Over the past three seasons, Adoree Jackson has registered 33 pass deflections and two interceptions. The Giants continued their successful NFL off-season by signing Adoree Jackson to a decent contract.

Jabrill Peppers - 4 years, $10.3 million ($8 million guaranteed)

Peppers has finally found a home with the New York Giants. He has already surpassed his stats from his first two NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns. The Giants signed Peppers for a steal. It could pay off in a big way.

Philadelphia Eagles

Darius Slay - 3 years, $50 million ($30 million guaranteed)

Slay was a success for the Eagles in his first year. The former Detroit Lions cornerback registered 59 total tackles and one interception. In addition, he added 25 pass breakups.

Ryan Kerrigan - 1 year, $2.5 million ($1.425 million guaranteed)

The Philadelphia Eagles made an excellent decision when they signed former Washington defensive pass rusher Ryan Kerrigan. Philadelphia is receiving a LOLB who has registered 95.5 sacks in his career. In addition to the sacks, Kerrigan also has three interceptions and three touchdowns in his NFL career.

Joe Flacco - 1 year, $3.5 million ($3.5 million guaranteed)

Philadelphia signing Joe Flacco is a nifty piece of business. Flacco brings a veteran presence to the locker room and the quarterback room. Jalen Hurts needs a steady hand to mentor him and not worry about losing his job. The math adds up, especially on a one-year deal.

Jason Kelce - 1 year, $9 million ($9 million guaranteed)

Kelce has played 100% of the offensive snaps for the Eagles since the 2018 NFL season. Philadelphia knew that Jason Kelce was the glue that kept their offensive line together. If they want the offensive line to run smoothly, Jason Kelce must start at center.

Kerryon Johnson - 1 year, $1.3 million ($1.3 million guaranteed)

Philadelphia made an excellent decision when they claimed Kerryon Johnson off waivers. Johnson will give the Eagles' backfield a significant boost playing next to Miles Sanders. The former Detroit Lions running back recorded 1,225 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 283 carries.

Washington Football Team

Curtis Samuel - 3 years, $34.5 million ($23 million guaranteed)

Samuel brings additional speed to an already fast wide receiving group in Washington. Curtis Samuel is coming off a 2020 NFL season in which he caught 77 passes for 851 yards and three touchdowns. Ryan Fitzpatrick will have two young wideouts with considerable speed. WFT should be a fun team to watch this year.

Ryan Fitzpatrick - 1 year, $10 million ($6 million guaranteed)

Washington entered the 2021 NFL off-season with one goal: find a starting quarterback for the upcoming season. Fitzpatrick was the best quarterback available for Washington. His veteran leadership will be a massive help in Washington's locker room.

Bobby McCain - 1 year, $1.475 million ($225,000 guaranteed)

The Miami Dolphins released Bobby McCain and he found a new home fairly quick with the Washington Football Team. McCain has posted an interception in every season outside of his rookie year.

William Jackson - 3 years, $40.5 million ($26 million guaranteed)

Washington made an excellent NFL free-agent signing in former Cincinnati Bengals corner William Jackson. The Washington Football Team added Jackson to pair him with Kendall Fuller and Bobby McCain. Jackson registered 45 total tackles and one interception with the Bengals in 2020.

Adam Humphries - 1 year, $1.190 million ($150,000 guaranteed)

Washington added another wide receiver this NFL off-season for their veteran quarterback. Adam Humphries has spent the last two NFL seasons with the Tennessee Titans where he caught 60 passes for 602 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

