NFL Training Camp 2021: 5 Washington Football Team players on the roster bubble

The Washington Football Team surprised everyone when they made the NFL playoffs last season.

Head coach Ron Rivera did a fabulous job rallying his young team and is expected to make another postseason appearance this season. That won’t be easy, though, as the NFC East divisional rivals are loading up in free agency.

Competition for roster spots will be fierce during this year’ training camp, and several Washington players will be under pressure to prove why they deserve to remain on the roster.

Washington Football Team players who need big training-camp performances

#1 Steve Sims Jr.

The wide receiver is under pressure to keep his roster spot after a couple of inconsistent seasons in Washington. Sims had some key drops last season and has been plagued by injuries.

Washington signed receiver Adam Humphries and drafted Dax Milne to play in the slot. Sims can return punts, but there are concerns about his ball security in special teams.

The 24-year-old wideout will need a strong training camp to remain in the team for the upcoming 2021 season.

#2 Landon Collins

Veteran safety Landon Collins could be on his way out of the nation's capital. The 27-year-old had an injury-riddled campaign last year, and his hefty salary could lead to him being cut early during training camp.

The former Giants defensive leader has failed to live up to his previous performances. It could be a make-or-break training camp for Collins, in that regard.

#3 Beau Benzschawel

Second-year guard Beau Benzschawel could find himself as the odd man out in Washington's offensive line group this season.

The 25-year-old sits behind starter Wes Schweitzer and backup Erick Flowers in the left-guard depth chart. Benzschawel will need to show the Washington coaches that he deserves to be kept around in 2021.

#4 Kyle Allen

Backup quarterback Kyle Allen could be a surprise cut during this year’s training camp. The 25-year-old play-caller will be in a battle with Taylor Heineke for being the second-string QB behind Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2021.

If Allen loses to Heineke, the team or even Allen himself might look to move on. Allen threw for 610 yards with four touchdowns and one interception in limited game time last year.

#5 Isaiah Wright

The second-year wide receiver finds himself in a battle to keep his spot in 2021. The undrafted rookie featured in 14 games last season, recording 27 receptions for 197 yards and zero touchdowns.

Like Steve Sims Jr., Wright will have to beat out new wide receiver signing Adam Humphries and rookie Dax Milne in the Washington Football Team's training camp. The wide receiver battles during the WFT training camp will be ones to watch.

Edited by Bhargav