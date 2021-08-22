Everything to know about Kelly Baskin, the voice actor of Amber in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact fans recently witnessed Kelly Baskin as one of the hosts of the 2.1 Special Program Preview. Baskin is the voice actor for Amber, who happens to be the gliding champion of Mondstadt.

Kelly Baskin was part of the star-studded host panel comprising Stephanie Southerland, Josey Montana McCoy and Laura Stahl.

From her most popular voice acting credits, to her role in Genshin Impact, here's everything fans need to know about Kelly Baskin.

Kelly Baskin's exceptional work before Genshin Impact

It won't be an overstatement to say that miHoYo always hires the best voice actors for Genshin Impact.

Kelly Baskin is no exception, as she's well known for her work in the following games and TV series:

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny- Melodia

Werewolf: The Apocolypse- Earthblood

Hydra Legacy- Agent Adams

Hydra: Resurgence- Madam Hydra

Shadowverse

Kelly Baskin has a B.F.A. in musical theater performance from Columbia College Chicago, and has been acting since 2004. Unbeknownst to most fans, she has also taught yoga for six years.

It is self-evident that Kelly Baskin is a versatile individual. Her experience in the voice acting industry explains why she nailed her role as Amber in Genshin Impact as well.

How good is Amber in Genshin Impact?

Amber is one of the starter characters that players receive for free in Genshin Impact. Even though she's not too reliable during combat, Amber plays an important part in the storyline.

As mentioned above, Amber is the gliding champion of Mondstadt. She helped travelers and Paimon during the initial days of their journey, and was very kind with them.

Amber in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Baskin has beautifully portrayed Amber as a supportive, innocent, and fearless character. Suffice to say, players around the world adore her. So much so that miHoYo faced backlash for releasing Yoimiya's banner on Amber's birthday.

Voice actors in Genshin Impact will always have a special place in the hearts of the players, as they play a huge role in making characters popular. For instance, the demand for Sayu exceeded Yoimiya primarily because LilyPichu voiced her.

Hence, it is safe to assume that upcoming Inazuma characters in Genshin Impact will also have popular and experienced voice actors.

