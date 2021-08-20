Everything to know about Quake returning for its 25th anniversary, with a fresh coat of paint

Bethesda recently announced during Quakecon 2021, that the first Quake game will be making its way to modern generation platforms, with all the expansions and a graphical overhaul.

Following the success of Wolfenstein 3D and Doom, the developers at id Tech launched the first Quake game back in 1997. Quake built upon the fun and frantic gameplay of Doom, and is often considered the first arena shooter to inspire generations of games.

The expanded and enhanced version of Quake bundles in all of its original expansions, as well as two new expansions designed by Machinegames.

Quake Expanded and Enhanced arrives on the modern generation consoles

Quake is considered the forefather of arena shooters. Even though the franchise has largely been absent in recent years, except for the Quake Champions, it has a cult fanbase that originated in the late 90s.

During the recent Quakecon, Bethesda, now under the umbrella of Xbox, announced that the first Quake game has been ported to modern generation consoles. The game will be bundled with the two official expansions, Scourge of Armagon and Dissolution of Eternity.

Finally - I can announce I am a senior developer on the Quake project. Really proud of the work and collaboration @NightdiveStudio @idSoftware @bethesda and @machinegames has done to make this happen! Go buy Quake ! https://t.co/RjXp0cQ3SV — MVG (@ModernVintageG) August 19, 2021

The port is done by Nightdive Studios in partnership with Id Tech. Machinegames, the studio most well known for the Wolfenstein series, has also designed a new expansion for the game.

The enhancements include:

up to 4K widescreen resolution support

enhanced models and new lighting

anti-aliasing, DOF

original soundtrack

original expansions and a new one by Machinegames

local and online multiplayer, with 4 player co-op and 8 player versus

Mod support (Quake 64)

The Quake remaster also supports cross-play, xCloud support (only for Game Pass Ultimate members) and mods (Quake 64 will be available for launch)



It appears that Quake will shadowdrop later today on all platforms — Nibel (@Nibellion) August 19, 2021

The game is available to pick up for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Windows 10 PC, next gen ports for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 will be added at a later date. Quake is also available through Game Pass for PC, Console, and Cloud.

In celebration of #QuakeCon, Quake, Quake II, and Quake III Arena join @XboxGamePass today! More than 30 Bethesda titles are now available on Game Pass. pic.twitter.com/30tHQN3Xlg — Bethesda (@bethesda) August 19, 2021

Quake II and Quake III arena will also be joining Quake on Game Pass, alongside Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Doom, Wolfenstein, and Dishonored. This increases the number of Bethesda titles on Game Pass to over 30.

Quake is available for purchase on Microsoft Store, Nintendo eShop, and PlayStation Store right now.

Edited by Siddharth Satish