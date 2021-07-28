Everything to know about Tribes of Midgard

The Nordic co-op survival RPG, Tribes of Midgard, launched on July 27th, 2021, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and on PC through Steam.

Developed by Nordfall and published by Gearbox, Tribes of Midgard is a co-op action survival RPG, where up to ten players form a clan and fight against the Giants to protect their village.

The game is launching with Season 1, The Wolf Saga, which will bring eight unique classes on launch and 30 runes to equip. With every season, the developers promise to improve and build upon the gameplay.

Game features: Tribes of Midgard

In Tribes of Midgard, the players must unite and first against the legions of Hel from invading the village and stop the giants from destroying Seed of Yggdrasil. The game features of Tribes of Midgard are as follows:

Single-player and co-op multiplayer

Tribes of Midgard can be played both as a solo player and cooperatively with nine other players. There are in-game texts and voice chats available to communicate with teammates.

Game modes

The game launches with two game modes, Saga and Survival Mode. In sage mode, the player has to complete a series of quests to unlock the final boss of Season 1, Fenrir the Wolf. This is a limited-time mode and will be updated every season with new quests, rewards, and Saga Bosses.

The second game mode of Tribes of Midgard is Survival Mode. It’s a wave-based survival gameplay mode, where the player will face a constant flow of enemies and defend the Seed of Yggdrasil against them. The game parameters can be customized with higher difficulty, which will yield more XP points.

Boss Battles

In Saga Mode, a new boss will be introduced every season. Season 1, The Wolf Saga, will introduce Fenrir. In Survival Mode, the Jortnaiheim Giants will attack every few in-game days and attempt to destroy the Seed of Yggdrasil.

Progression

Players will explore and collect resources to craft legendary gear and build the character to stave Ragnarok. There are eight different classes, each with its own progression and 30 different Rune modifiers to take the game to the next level.

Exploration

In Tribes of Midgard, the players will explore ancient ruins, discover dungeons, and face enemy camps to loot rewards. The maps are procedurally generated, which means the player will never face the same map a second time.

Building

building structures is a major part of the Tribes of Midgard gameplay. The player will not only build ramps and bridges to explore the world but also walls and other defense structures to protect the village.

Seasonal updates

Tribes of Midgard will have a regular seasonal update every four months, with mid-season updates every two months. With every season, the game will introduce new content and saga. The game launches with Season 1, The Wolf Saga, with Season 2 coming in November.

Tribes of Midgard has launched for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam on July 27th, 2021.

